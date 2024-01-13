The blizzard conditions across Iowa that sidetracked the presidential campaign trail three days ahead of the state’s caucuses were just the first punch.
Now comes frigid below zero temperatures, which are forecast for the weekend and into next week.
And the bitterly cold weather threatens to put a chill on turnout at Monday night’s caucuses, which lead off the Republican presidential nominating calendar.
The blast of winter weather didn’t stop Florida G
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Congressional leaders strike deal to punt government shutdown deadlines - January 13, 2024
- Blue state Democrat puts Lloyd Austin on blast, said he would fire Defense Sec. ‘in five minutes’ - January 13, 2024
- Utah mayor secures first Senate endorsement in bid for Romney’s seat - January 13, 2024