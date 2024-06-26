New York state Sen. John Mannion, a former public school teacher, won the Democratic primary in New York’s 22nd congressional district Tuesday night to face Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., in November.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report ranks the district as one of the most competitive in the country, and Democrats are eyeing it as a prime pickup opportunity to retake control of the House next year.

His victory comes despite recent allegations that his New York State Se

[Read Full story at source]