SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StateHouse Holdings Inc. (“StateHouse” or the “Company”) (CSE: STHZ) (OTCQX: STHZF), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday May 31, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time WEBCAST REGISTRATION: Click Here DIAL-IN REGISTRATION: Click Here

Financial results and analyses are also available on the Company’s website (statehouseholdings.com).

About StateHouse Holdings Inc.

StateHouse, a vertically integrated enterprise with cannabis licenses covering retail, major brands, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing, is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis companies in California. Founded in 2006, its predecessor company Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Today, the Company operates 14 dispensaries covering Northern and Southern California and one in Oregon, distribution facilities in San Jose and Los Angeles, California and integrated cultivation/production facilities in Salinas and Greenfield, California. StateHouse is a publicly listed company, currently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the ticker symbol “STHZ” and the OTCQX under the ticker symbol “STHZF”. The Company continues to play an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California and Oregon consumers.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit https://www.statehouseholdings.com, https://shopharborside.com and https://urbnleaf.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information:

StateHouse Holdings Inc.,

Ed Schmults, CEO,

or

Angela Pih

Head of Marketing

800-892-4209

Investor Contact:

MATTIO Communications

Rob Kelly

statehouse@mattio.com