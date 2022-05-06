Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Stateless Named as a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing

Stateless Named as a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Stateless

Stateless
Stateless

BOULDER, Colo., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stateless, network automation for the hybrid multi-cloud era, has been recognized by Gartner as a “Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing” for 2022. 

The report states that “multi-cloud adoption is becoming commonplace as organizations seek to leverage best-in-class capabilities from multiple public cloud providers and to meet emerging demands from their business leaders.” 

Stateless most recently launched its Cloud Connect Service, providing IP (Layer 3) automation at scale, with both native capabilities and full integration with global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) leaders, such as Console Connect and Packetfabric. This new service sits on their API-First, multi-tenant Stateless Software Router, providing customers a full end-to-end solution for hybrid multi-cloud architectures. 

“We believe this recognition by Gartner is a validation of our innovation efforts and continued positioning within the hybrid multi cloud market,” states Nichole Sterling, Vice President of Growth at Stateless, “we have focused on understanding both end-user and service provider complexities, opening up new avenues for the platform and driving adoption as an overall solution.”

Stateless is well positioned for the continued growth of multi cloud by delivering Hybrid IT software solutions for service providers to drive their interconnection revenue.

You can download the latest report on the Gartner portal or check out the recent announcement on LinkedIn.

Gartner, “Cool Vendors™ in Cloud Computing 2022” report was published on April 26, 2022, by analysts Sid Nag, Arun Chandrasekaran, Andrew Lerner, and Manjunath Bhat. ID G00765885.

www.stateless.net 

Disclaimer – GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact for Stateless
Nichole Sterling
Vice President of Growth
303-214-8839
nichole@stateless.net
 

Related Images

Image 1: Stateless

Stateless logo.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Stateless

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.