Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu on Bipartisan Breakthrough in Senate Healthcare Talks

Washington, D.C, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to the announcement made today by Senator Lamar Alexander and Senator Patty Murray about a bipartisan deal to stabilize health insurance markets under the Affordable Care Act, U.S. Conference of Mayors President and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu released the following statement:

“Today’s announcement that Chairman Alexander and Ranking Member Murray have reached a deal framework to start the hard but crucial work of shoring up the country’s insurance markets is a leap forward. It is also encouraging proof that no matter what noise clouds the atmosphere in Washington, there are voices willing to work across the aisle to get serious work done and craft bipartisan solutions that put people first and DC politics last. This is what mayors do every day – and it’s what we need more of from Congress.

“Republican and Democratic mayors, representing major cities of 8 million to towns of 30,000, have been in close conversation with their senators one-and-one and in groups, publicly and in private, including a recent highly productive bipartisan meeting with Senator Alexander in Washington. Looking ahead, mayors of both parties, from every region across the country and blue and red states alike, are ready to work with their Senators to craft solutions that strengthen insurance markets, lower premiums, protect Medicaid, secure city budgets – and ensure that mayors have the tools we need to fight the opioid epidemic. Mayors and governors are closest to communities. We hope that the Senate recognizes this and continues to engage local and state leaders of both parties who are equipped to move the conversation forward.”

