Statement from First Liberty Institute on Beto O’Rourke’s threat to the religious liberty of millions of Americans

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The following statement in response to Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s call for the end of tax exempt status for any church opposing gay marriage is attributable to First Liberty Institute President, CEO, and Chief Counsel Kelly Shackelford. 

“First Liberty Institute has a long track record of defending churches, ministries, and faith-based organizations from legal threats like the one Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke just issued. O’Rourke threatened that he would strip churches of their tax-exempt status for simply following thousands of years of religious teaching doctrine. O’Rourke certainly isn’t the first to try such a stunt—First Liberty successfully defended a group of Texas churches and pastors in 2009 when their position on marriage and support of then-Governor Rick Perry drew the ire of the IRS.  

O’Rourke’s idea is not only legally wrong, it’s bad policy. According to a recent study, religion contributes an estimated $1.2 trillion to the U.S. economy annually—more than Google, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft, combined. Beto O’Rourke’s threat is a direct affront to the constitutional guarantee of religious liberty. Should he, or any future President, attempt to violate the Constitution in such a way, First Liberty will once again be first in the fight to defend religious freedom.”

