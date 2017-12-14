Statement from Franz Bakery

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

We are saddened by the tragic news regarding Amanda Stavik and the potential involvement of one of our former employees who is alleged to have committed this crime prior to joining our company. Franz Bakery has a long history of supporting and cooperating with law enforcement. While the company recently learned there was an informal request for a DNA sample from this employee several years ago, law enforcement never provided the company with the proper documentation (I.e., search warrant, subpoena) that would have allowed us to provide this information. We are working and cooperating with law enforcement regarding this matter and will continue to do so.