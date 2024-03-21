EXCLUSIVE: The largest police union in the state of Florida announced Thursday which presidential candidate it will back in the November general election.
In a letter shared with Fox News Digital, Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President John Kazanjian declared his organization will be supporting former President Donald Trump over President Biden and other third-party candidates, arguing Trump is the right person to handle the many crises facing the
