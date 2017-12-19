Stationery Products Markets, 2024 – Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Digital Age Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Stationery Products

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Stationery Products – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Stationery Products in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Printing Supplies (Carbon & Stencil Paper, Inked Ribbons, & Inks & Toners)
- Mailing Supplies (Padded Envelopes, Paper-based Envelopes, Sealing Tapes, & Others Mailing Supplies)
- Marking Devices (Hand Stamps, & Stencils)
- Paper-based Stationery Products (Business Forms & Books, Exercise Books, Message Notes, Notebooks, Organizers, Scrap Books, Writing Pads, Writing/Printing/Copying Paper, & Others Paper-based Stationery Products)
- Filing Products
- Party Goods
- Writing & Marking Instruments (Pens/Markers, & Pencils/Art Goods)
- Other Stationery Products
The report profiles 403 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- A. T. Cross Company
- ACCO Brands Corporation
- Adveo Group International SA
- American Greetings Corporation
- Archies Limited
- Aurora DUE s.r.l.
- Brother International Corporation
- Canon U.S.A., Inc.
- Crayola, LLC
- CSS Industries Inc.
- Faber-Castell AG
- FILA SPA
- Dixon Ticonderoga Company
- Groupe Hamelin
- Hallmark Cards, Inc.
- Herlitz PBS AG
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
- Kokuyo Co., Ltd.
- Letts Filofax Group Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.
- Newell Brands, Inc.
- Office Depot, Inc.
- Pentel Co., Ltd.
- Pilot Corporation
- Pilot Pen Corporation of America
- PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia TBK
- Richemont
- Montblanc International GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Societe BIC
- Staples Advantage
- ST Dupont SA
- Xerox Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Stationery Products – A Diverse and Dispersed Industry
Digital Age Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Stationery Products
Writing Instruments Continues to Attract Demand
Education Sector – A Major Market for Stationery Products
Rising Education Levels to Inject Demand
Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception
Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies
Market Outlook
Developed Markets – Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth
2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
A Fragmented Marketplace
Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Richemont Leads the High-End Luxury Writing Instrument Market
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Variety, Quality and Price – A Stationer’s Mantra for Success
Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers
Manufacturers Re-launch Stationery Products
Staying Closer to the Consumers
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Personalized Stationery in Vogue
Product Innovations – An Ideal Strategy
The Home Office – An Emerging Market Segment
Rising Number of Office Starts Drive Office Stationery
Paper & Paper-Based Products – Traditional Revenue Contributors
Trends Dictating a Direct Face-Off with Digitization
Growing Value of Handwritten Notes
Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products
DIY Market Presents New Opportunities
3D Printing Brings in Innovation
Demand on Rise for Fundraising Calendars
Novel Cards – A Growing Niche
Stationery Licensing Offers New Pockets of Growth
Rise in Sales of Gift-Wrap and Party Goods
Writing Instruments – A Review
Writing Instruments Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)
Pens/Markers Are Here to Stay
Premium Fountain Pens – Stand Tall
Luxury Writing Instruments Garner Demand
Personalization of Pens in Demand
Growing Demand for Fashionable and Stylish Writing Instruments – A Case in Point
Eye Catching Colors and Designs – Dress Up the Market
Binders and Notebooks Emerge as Fashionable Items
Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts
The Green Trend’ – Assaying the Environmental Cause
Pencil Makers Go the Digital Way
Pen Manufacturers Continue to Find Demand Despite Growing Preference for Digital Solutions
Envelopes Market – A Review
4. KEY DRIVERS
Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Educational Stationery Products Market
Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Stationery Products Market
Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers
Women – The Largest Home Office Users
Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly Preferred by Consumers (Rating on Scale of 1-10, 1 being the least)
5. DISTRIBUTION AND PROMOTION DYNAMICS
Discount Stores and Super Stores Monopolize the Market
Super Specialty Stores for Office Products
Retailers
Hypermarkets and Departmental Stores
Licensing & Ethnic Themes by Suppliers to Increase Sales
Exclusive Boutiques to Popularize Wide Range of Writing Instruments
Non-Stationery Retailers Keen on Tapping Opportunities in Stationery Market
e-Retailing – An Expanding Avenue
Manufacturers Opt for Social Media and Mobile Apps
6. GLOBAL TRADE SCENARIO
7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Printing Supplies
Carbon & Stencil Paper
Inked Ribbons
Inks & Toners
Ink
Toner
Mailing Supplies
Padded Envelopes
Paper Envelopes
Sealing Tapes
Other Mailing Supplies
Marking Devices
Hand Stamps
Stencils
Paper-Based Stationery Products
Business Forms & Books
Exercise Books
Message Notes
Note Books
Organizers
Scrap Books
Writing Pads
Writing/Printing/Copying Paper
Other Paper-based Stationery Products
Address/Phone Books
Binders
Diaries
Filing Products
File Folders & Holders
Portfolios
Indexing Products
Party Goods
Writing & Marking Instruments
Pens/Markers
Ballpoint & Gel Pens
Rollerball Pens
Mechanical Pens
Fountain Pens
Markers
Pencils & Art Goods
Wood Cased Pencils
Mechanical Pencils
Art Goods
Other Stationery Products
Erasers
Hole-Punchers
Staplers & Staples
Calculators
8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Pilot Releases Friction Ball Knock 10th Anniversary Version
Pilot Introduces Lady White Oil ballpoint pen (J)
Pilot Introduces Oil-Based Marker Loaded with “CSP ink”
Pilot Releases Mechanical Pencil “Doctor Grip CL Play Border Nicolas Collaboration”
Pilot Releases Save the Children Japan Spotwriter VW Highlighter
Penel Releases Cardboard Markers
Pilot Releases Friction ball knock design series” Ballpoint Pen
Mead and Five Star Unveil Stationery in Chic Patterns
A.T. Cross Introduces Cross Peerless TrackR Pen
Office Brands Unveils Initiative Office Paper
Navneet Education Introduces New Stationery Brand ,’Youva’
Papier Introduces Range of Personalised Notebooks
Normann Copenhagen Introduces New Stationery Line
Pilot Corporation to release the note series “Collectonote”
Pilot Corporation to Release “Sato Asuka Stationary Series” Ballpoint Pen
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
GNS Wholesale Stationers to Acquire the Business of V Wholesale
Staples to be Acquired by Sycamore Partners
Office Depot China Divests Operations to Shanghai Company
Platinum Equity Acquires Staples
Office Depot Sells its business in South Korea to Excelsior Capital Asia
Party City Acquires Granmark
D’Ieteren Acquires Premium Stationery Brand Moleskine
ACCO Brands Acquires Esselte Group Holdings AB
GNS Wholesale Stationers to Acquire WA Stationery Wholesalers
Office Depot Sells European business to The AURELIUS Group
Writefine Products Acquires Stake in Uniwrite Pens and Plastics Pvt Ltd (India)
Kokuyo to Acquire Majority Stake in Camlin
Mitsubishi Pencil to Acquire Stake in Linc Pen
ACCO Brands Acquires Remainder Stake in Pelikan Artline
10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 403 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries – 448)
- The United States (87)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (15)
- Europe (236)
- France (19)
- Germany (47)
- The United Kingdom (51)
- Italy (26)
- Spain (16)
- Rest of Europe (77)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (93)
- Middle East (5)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (6)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hjwnrc/stationery?w=12
Related Topics: Office Supplies and Equipment, Stationery and Greeting Cards
