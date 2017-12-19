Stationery Products Markets, 2024 – Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Digital Age Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Stationery Products

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Stationery Products – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Stationery Products in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Printing Supplies (Carbon & Stencil Paper, Inked Ribbons, & Inks & Toners)

Mailing Supplies (Padded Envelopes, Paper-based Envelopes, Sealing Tapes, & Others Mailing Supplies)

Marking Devices (Hand Stamps, & Stencils)

Paper-based Stationery Products (Business Forms & Books, Exercise Books, Message Notes, Notebooks, Organizers, Scrap Books, Writing Pads, Writing/Printing/Copying Paper, & Others Paper-based Stationery Products)

Filing Products

Party Goods

Writing & Marking Instruments (Pens/Markers, & Pencils/Art Goods)

Other Stationery Products

The report profiles 403 companies including many key and niche players such as:

A. T. Cross Company

ACCO Brands Corporation

Adveo Group International SA

American Greetings Corporation

Archies Limited

Aurora DUE s.r.l.

Brother International Corporation

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Crayola, LLC

CSS Industries Inc.

Faber-Castell AG

FILA SPA

Dixon Ticonderoga Company

Groupe Hamelin

Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Herlitz PBS AG

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Kokuyo Co., Ltd.

Letts Filofax Group Ltd.

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.

Newell Brands, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc.

Pentel Co., Ltd.

Pilot Corporation

Pilot Pen Corporation of America

PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia TBK

Richemont

Montblanc International GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Societe BIC

Staples Advantage

ST Dupont SA

Xerox Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Stationery Products – A Diverse and Dispersed Industry

Digital Age Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Stationery Products

Writing Instruments Continues to Attract Demand

Education Sector – A Major Market for Stationery Products

Rising Education Levels to Inject Demand

Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception

Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies

Market Outlook

Developed Markets – Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth

2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

A Fragmented Marketplace

Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Richemont Leads the High-End Luxury Writing Instrument Market

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Variety, Quality and Price – A Stationer’s Mantra for Success

Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers

Manufacturers Re-launch Stationery Products

Staying Closer to the Consumers

3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Personalized Stationery in Vogue

Product Innovations – An Ideal Strategy

The Home Office – An Emerging Market Segment

Rising Number of Office Starts Drive Office Stationery

Paper & Paper-Based Products – Traditional Revenue Contributors

Trends Dictating a Direct Face-Off with Digitization

Growing Value of Handwritten Notes

Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products

DIY Market Presents New Opportunities

3D Printing Brings in Innovation

Demand on Rise for Fundraising Calendars

Novel Cards – A Growing Niche

Stationery Licensing Offers New Pockets of Growth

Rise in Sales of Gift-Wrap and Party Goods

Writing Instruments – A Review

Writing Instruments Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)

Pens/Markers Are Here to Stay

Premium Fountain Pens – Stand Tall

Luxury Writing Instruments Garner Demand

Personalization of Pens in Demand

Growing Demand for Fashionable and Stylish Writing Instruments – A Case in Point

Eye Catching Colors and Designs – Dress Up the Market

Binders and Notebooks Emerge as Fashionable Items

Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts

The Green Trend’ – Assaying the Environmental Cause

Pencil Makers Go the Digital Way

Pen Manufacturers Continue to Find Demand Despite Growing Preference for Digital Solutions

Envelopes Market – A Review

4. KEY DRIVERS

Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Educational Stationery Products Market

Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Stationery Products Market

Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers

Women – The Largest Home Office Users

Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly Preferred by Consumers (Rating on Scale of 1-10, 1 being the least)

5. DISTRIBUTION AND PROMOTION DYNAMICS

Discount Stores and Super Stores Monopolize the Market

Super Specialty Stores for Office Products

Retailers

Hypermarkets and Departmental Stores

Licensing & Ethnic Themes by Suppliers to Increase Sales

Exclusive Boutiques to Popularize Wide Range of Writing Instruments

Non-Stationery Retailers Keen on Tapping Opportunities in Stationery Market

e-Retailing – An Expanding Avenue

Manufacturers Opt for Social Media and Mobile Apps

6. GLOBAL TRADE SCENARIO

7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Printing Supplies

Carbon & Stencil Paper

Inked Ribbons

Inks & Toners

Ink

Toner

Mailing Supplies

Padded Envelopes

Paper Envelopes

Sealing Tapes

Other Mailing Supplies

Marking Devices

Hand Stamps

Stencils

Paper-Based Stationery Products

Business Forms & Books

Exercise Books

Message Notes

Note Books

Organizers

Scrap Books

Writing Pads

Writing/Printing/Copying Paper

Other Paper-based Stationery Products

Address/Phone Books

Binders

Diaries

Filing Products

File Folders & Holders

Portfolios

Indexing Products

Party Goods

Writing & Marking Instruments

Pens/Markers

Ballpoint & Gel Pens

Rollerball Pens

Mechanical Pens

Fountain Pens

Markers

Pencils & Art Goods

Wood Cased Pencils

Mechanical Pencils

Art Goods

Other Stationery Products

Erasers

Hole-Punchers

Staplers & Staples

Calculators

8. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Pilot Releases Friction Ball Knock 10th Anniversary Version

Pilot Introduces Lady White Oil ballpoint pen (J)

Pilot Introduces Oil-Based Marker Loaded with “CSP ink”

Pilot Releases Mechanical Pencil “Doctor Grip CL Play Border Nicolas Collaboration”

Pilot Releases Save the Children Japan Spotwriter VW Highlighter

Penel Releases Cardboard Markers

Pilot Releases Friction ball knock design series” Ballpoint Pen

Mead and Five Star Unveil Stationery in Chic Patterns

A.T. Cross Introduces Cross Peerless TrackR Pen

Office Brands Unveils Initiative Office Paper

Navneet Education Introduces New Stationery Brand ,’Youva’

Papier Introduces Range of Personalised Notebooks

Normann Copenhagen Introduces New Stationery Line

Pilot Corporation to release the note series “Collectonote”

Pilot Corporation to Release “Sato Asuka Stationary Series” Ballpoint Pen

9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

GNS Wholesale Stationers to Acquire the Business of V Wholesale

Staples to be Acquired by Sycamore Partners

Office Depot China Divests Operations to Shanghai Company

Platinum Equity Acquires Staples

Office Depot Sells its business in South Korea to Excelsior Capital Asia

Party City Acquires Granmark

D’Ieteren Acquires Premium Stationery Brand Moleskine

ACCO Brands Acquires Esselte Group Holdings AB

GNS Wholesale Stationers to Acquire WA Stationery Wholesalers

Office Depot Sells European business to The AURELIUS Group

Writefine Products Acquires Stake in Uniwrite Pens and Plastics Pvt Ltd (India)

Kokuyo to Acquire Majority Stake in Camlin

Mitsubishi Pencil to Acquire Stake in Linc Pen

ACCO Brands Acquires Remainder Stake in Pelikan Artline

10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 403 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries – 448)

The United States (87)

Canada (5)

Japan (15)

Europe (236) France (19) Germany (47) The United Kingdom (51) Italy (26) Spain (16) Rest of Europe (77)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (93)

Middle East (5)

Latin America (1)

Africa (6)

