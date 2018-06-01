Statistics from Nasdaq Nordic Exchange May 2018 – Summary in Finnish

Monthly statistics including stock and derivative statistics;
Volumes and Market cap
Most traded companies
Most active members
Listings and members
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- $1.96 Billion Unmanned Traffic Management Market – Global Forecast to 2025 - June 1, 2018
- NOTIFICATION FOR IKKB “OMX BALTIC BENCHMARK FUND” ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING AND DRAFTS DECISIONS - June 1, 2018
- Vistin Pharma ASA : Completion of subsequent repair issue, registration of share capital increase - June 1, 2018