Statkraft AS: Release of third quarter results 2017

Statkraft discloses third quarter results 2017 on Thursday 26 October 2017 at 08:00 a.m. CET.
Material will be available on Statkraft’s website www.statkraft.com and Oslo Stock Exchange’s news service www.newsweb.no.
Live webcast
09:00 a.m. CET: Statkraft presents the results in a live webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.
Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tel.: +47 971 74 132
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
