Breaking News
Home / Top News / Statoil ASA: Completion of share capital increase in connection with the Dividend Issue for third quarter 2017

Statoil ASA: Completion of share capital increase in connection with the Dividend Issue for third quarter 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Reference is made to the previous announcements by Statoil ASA (the “Company”, OSE:STL, NYSE:STO) regarding the Dividend Issue for third quarter 2017.

The share capital increase related to the Dividend Issue was registered today with the Norwegian Registry of Business Enterprises (Foretaksregisteret). Following the completion of the share capital increase, the share capital of the Company is NOK 8,346,653,047.50 divided into 3,338,661,219 shares, each with a par value of NOK 2.50.

The Dividend Shares will be registered with VPS under ISIN NO 0010096985 and will be traded on Oslo Børs (“Oslo Stock Exchange”) under the Company’s ticker “STL”. Trading of the new shares will commence on 26 March 2018.

Payment of the cash dividend to holders of ordinary shares on Oslo Børs is expected to be on or around 23 March 2018. Cash payment of the dividend to holders of ADRs is expected to be on or around 26 March 2018.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription for or solicitation or invitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase of dividend shares or any other securities of the Company and cannot be relied on for any investment contract or decision.

It may be unlawful to distribute this announcement in certain jurisdictions. This announcement is not for distribution in any jurisdiction in which prior registration or approval is required for that purpose. No steps have been taken or will be taken in any jurisdiction outside of Norway in which such steps would be required. No competent authority or any other regulatory body has passed upon the adequacy of this document or approved or disapproved the distribution of dividend shares outside of Norway. Any representation to the contrary may be a criminal offense.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.