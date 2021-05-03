Staunton VA Restaurant Repair and Installation Refrigerator Freezer Range Hood

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

VA Commercial Repair Solutions announced that a new discounted preventive maintenance and inspection service is now available for restaurants in Staunton, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, and the surrounding area.

Fishersville, United States, May 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

VA Commercial Repair Solutions, an HVAC contractor in Fishersville, Virginia, announced the launch of a discounted preventive maintenance and inspection service for restaurant owners in Staunton. The company has been providing commercial repair services throughout the Shenandoah Valley, Central and Northern Virginia since 2009.

More information can be found at https://vacommercialhvac.com

With the latest announcement, the team at VA Commercial Repair Solutions are dedicated to providing clients with a fast and efficient service that minimizes their downtime costs.

The team at VA Commercial Repair Solutions are Licensed and Insured Restaurant Repair, Electrical and Mechanical Contractors. They can handle all commercial restaurant repairs, including refrigeration, electrical, exhaust hood and exhaust fan, kitchen appliance, and stainless steel fabrications.

Unlike other contractors, VA Commercial Repair Solutions always advocates for repair before replacement. Their technicians have the training and experience to fix all commercial equipment.

In case the problem involves a freon leak in an aluminum coil, a failed compressor, a rusted or cracked heat exchanger, or a cracked boiler combustion chamber, the team will recommend a replacement and provide unequivocal proof of such a failure. Their associates receive a respectable wage that does not include any commission for turning a service call into the replacement of what can otherwise be repaired by a competent technician.

If the team are unsuccessful in replacing the appliance, they do not charge any fees for the service call.

In addition, all of their repairs and installations are guaranteed, with their workmanship always surpassing industry standards and local code.

The company also provides 1 year of labor and 2 years of scheduled preventive maintenance on everything they install at no additional charge.

Since 2009, the company has served over 6,000 satisfied clients. The team’s ethics, competence and quality workmanship are the foundation of the business.

Interested parties can find more by visiting https://vacommercialhvac.com or they can call 540.457.4822 to schedule an appointment. A manager or the owner is available 24/7 to answer each call and they do not employ voicemail.

Website: https://vacommercialhvac.com/

CONTACT: Name: Chuck Weisman
Organization: VA Commercial Repair Solutions
Address: 19 Erem Way, Fishersville, VA 22939, United States
Phone: +1-540-457-4822

