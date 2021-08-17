Stax Adds Credit Card Surcharging Capability to Industry-leading Payment Technology

Stax’s software now provides credit card surcharge option for card-present and card-not-present transactions

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stax by Fattmerchant, the industry’s only complete all-in-one solution for managing everything in the payments ecosystem, announces the addition of credit card surcharging to its already feature-rich technology. With prices of processing fees continuing to rise, it is more critical than ever for companies to consider additional ways to cut down on the costs associated with the growing need to accept every payment type.

“The credit card surcharging landscape can be difficult to navigate for both software and brick-and-mortar businesses,” said Suneera Madhani, founder and CEO of Stax. “Our surcharge capability provides a transparent, compliant, and easily enabled solution as businesses look for answers to the increased processing fees brought on by major credit card companies.”

Stax’s surcharge capabilities provide merchants with the ability to process credit cards at a reduced cost to themselves. Instead, the credit card processing fees are passed directly to the customer at the time of payment, allowing merchants greater flexibility in how customers can pay based on their preferences.

Stax’s all-in-one platform simplifies the entire surcharging experience while allowing merchants to have quick access to the information they need to maintain compliance and increase business performance. This feature includes automated credit card type detection, data and reporting dashboard, transparency for customers, 100% compliance, dedicated support from the Stax team of experts, and top-level security.

Stax Connect:

Stax Connect is a fully managed payments facilitation ecosystem that allows independent software vendors (ISVs) to monetize and own the payments experience while transforming their platform’s infrastructure capabilities. Stax’s award-winning team of integration experts can seamlessly enable surcharging capabilities through the Stax Connect API, which gives the ISV’s users the ability to eliminate the need to pay fees from processing credit card payments and increase revenue by cutting costs. “Our APIs have been designed with ease of implementation in mind to handle card detection and surcharge calculation all while keeping you and your merchants out of PCI compliance scope,” said Steven Madow, Head of Partner Product at Stax.

Stax Pay:

Stax’s small-to-medium-sized businesses who already use Stax Pay will be able to implement surcharging to expand the forms of payment they accept by reducing credit card processing fees. They can increase profit by cutting costs with the use of the Stax API. The new capability adds to the feature-rich technology, including invoicing, swiped payments, mobile payments, keyed payments, and more, all displayed on one easy-to-navigate dashboard.

For more information on Stax and how its surcharge capabilities can help businesses compete , please visit staxpayments.com.

About Stax

Stax is one of America’s fastest-growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 22,000 small businesses, large businesses, and software platforms through the industry’s only all-in-one payments API. Stax’ platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $10 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside of the US.

Media Contact

April Evans

Uproar PR for Stax

[email protected]