Stay Warm and “Nude” This Fall With Whizz

Whizz Fall 2020 Collection Whizz Fall 2020 Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After staying at home because of the pandemic for five months, you may now feel depressed, fatigued, or restrained. With the arrival of Fall, you are gradually stepping out of your comfort zone, deciding to go outside and look for new changes around the community. At that moment, you may realize that your body needs something thick and warm but your inner self just wants to break the rules — to be “Nude” or indulgent.

Our brand, Whizz, introduced its Fall 2020 Collection this month. The theme for this new collection is “Nude”. The designer team picks “nude” not only because of the trend of neutral colors this season, but also for a deeper meaning — to embrace the diversity of the society; it matches any color, and encourages every woman to shine on her color.

For this collection, the designer team created thirteen new pieces. Texture and quality are still our priorities — for instance, we found a special viscose-blended fabric that is breathable and skin-friendly to make our Black Button Up Cardigan to help our customers to stay warm and comfortable.

In addition, we have an exclusive Cotton Blended Suit Set that is soft enough to wear to sleep and also fashionable enough to be worn outside. We guarantee that you can wear it anytime with any match to any occasion. It is the #1 choice for those who don’t have much time to be spent on daily outfits.

For more information, please check out Whizz’s official website or contact the team via email.

Media contact

Company: Whizz

Contact: Whizz Team

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.whizzofficial.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whizz_official/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69a13a31-fa1f-42b8-91ff-f79436608c98