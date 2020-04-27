StayinFront Announces Multi-year Partnership Renewal with Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals

Fairfield, NJ, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StayinFront , a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for life sciences organizations, announced today a multi-year partnership renewal with Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The partnership, entering its sixth year, enables Medimetriks’ field reps and managers to continue to use StayinFront TouchRx ® to access critical CRM information to effectively manage their territories, and capture and track key aspects of their activities quickly and easily. The new StayinFront TouchRx user interface provides more intuitive icons, improved form layouts and tooltips which provides end users “on board” instruction on how to navigate and execute tasks in the system. With the addition of integrated mobile KPIs, users now have the ability to track their performance against established goals and share pre-calculated KPI values in an easy-to-read dashboard with advanced visualizations.

The StayinFront TouchRx solution also provides the ability to track sample inventory and distribution and includes advanced reporting tools that improve targeting and tracking performance across territories.

“It was a simple choice to continue our partnership with StayinFront,” said Bradley Glassman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Medimetriks. “Their user-friendly, cutting-edge software and enhanced reporting tools are backed by an experienced and responsive support team that has helped us to improve our productivity and execute winning sales strategies.”

“We are committed to continuing to support Medimetriks with the tools and information to enable reps to be more efficient, effective and compliant,” said Ken Arbadji, Vice President Sales, North America at StayinFront. “Our CRM functionality and integrated analytics provides sales teams with the right information needed to maximize productivity.”

About Medimetriks Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leading independent branded Dermatology company focused on the development, licensing and commercialization of innovative prescription skincare brands. The Company is dedicated to addressing unmet physician and patient needs with unique therapies that advance patient care. For more information, please visit: www.medimetriks.com

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for life sciences and consumer goods organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com .

