StayinFront Expands to LATAM

Fairfield, NJ, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StayinFront, the global leader of mobile and cloud-based retail execution solutions and the developer of the StayinFront Retail Optimization Platform (ROP), announced the opening of a new office in Mexico City.  

Headed by Pablo Rivera Rio, this new office will better support StayinFront’s growing business in the region. Globally, StayinFront helps clients Know More, Do More, and Sell More by leveraging its best-in-class Retail Optimization Platform (ROP), which includes StayinFront Retail Data Insight (RDI) and StayinFront Digital.  

“Our mission is to help our Latin American clients improve their sales performance and accelerate their retail optimization strategy,” stated Pablo Rivera Rio, Commercial Director StayinFront LATAM. “Through the use of StayinFront’s ROP, our partners can utilize innovative solutions such as Image Recognition, Supply Chain OSA, and POS data analysis to enable their field representatives and managers to Know More, Do More, and Sell More in each store they visit.” 

StayinFront’s leading retail execution solutions are trusted by the top global CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) companies, and they have recently received five Best-in-Class distinctions from the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) 2022 Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods. 

About StayinFront 
StayinFront is the Retail Optimization Platform partner for the world’s largest and most successful Consumer Goods Brands. StayinFront is focused on driving growth and selling effectiveness via leading-edge technology and AI to optimize their end-to-end retail sales process. Our superior Retail Optimization Platform optimizes field teams’ efforts and streamlines sales operations, reducing complexity, time, and cost. StayinFront TouchCG®, a fully-featured Retail Execution platform with the ability to leverage integrated data insights (StayinFront Retail Data Insight) and image recognition (StayinFront Digital) technologies optimize the entire in-store visit process. Our technology enables CG brands to Know More about their business, Do More work in their retail channels and Sell More in every customer interaction. Headquartered in New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. To grow your sales by leveraging StayinFront’s best-in-class Retail Optimization Platform visit https://www.stayinfront.com/consumer-goods-crm.   

StayinFront Contact 
Pablo Rivera Rio 
Commercial Director, StayinFront LATAM 
privera@stayinfront.com 
+52 (55) 4744-4888

Media Contact 
Mehaique Nawaz 
Global Marketing Manager StayinFront 
PR@stayinfront.com 
+44 (0) 1494 429 565 x 7216 

