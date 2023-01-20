Steady Air Inc is a leading provider of HVAC services. Recently, it has added a product that offers almost instant relief at a cost far less than running your system’s ac unit. Introducing the Whole House Fan! Now you can turn off your AC, save some money and run your Whole House Fan that will deliver the cooler evening temperature into your home while removing the heat load that has built up in your home all day.

CORONA, CA , Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steady Air Inc, the leader in Corona, CA hvac, shares the company’s latest news. Steady Air Inc. is pleased to announce that it now provides whole-house fan installation and repair in Corona, CA. It is now offering an innovative way for homeowners to cool their homes while reducing energy consumption and energy bills. Installation prices can vary but are usually between $500 to $3,000 depending on the square footage of the home. However, according to the Corona, CA hvac company, homeowners can recoup this cost within as little as twelve months due to lower monthly utility expenses.

Rob Gonzales, president of Steady Air Inc. adds “Homeowners deserve to have a reliable source to cool their homes without paying the high cost to run ac systems all day. With many people now working from home, it is more important than ever that we can deliver affordable solutions to keep them comfortable.”



In the event a whole-house fan is not an option, Steady Air Inc recommends maintenance plans to help keep HVAC systems functioning properly and to help prolong their lifespan. Regular maintenance can also help homeowners avoid the need for hvac repair in Corona. Some homeowners are unsure of whom to hire and how to know if the work will be done properly. Searching “Corona, CA hvac near me“ online will provide dozens of hvac companies. But it’s important to make sure the company has trained technicians. Professional hvac companies provide ongoing training to ensure superior workmanship on every job. Most hvac companies provide the following furnace and air conditioning services:

FURNACE INSTALLATION: It is crucial to determine if the furnace or heat pump requires repair or

replacement. One way to determine this is by considering the age of the system. On average, a furnace lasts between 10 to 15 years. If the furnace or heat pump is experiencing issues and it is over ten years old, it may be time to consider a replacement.

FURNACE MAINTENANCE: Not all hvac contractors in Corona offer maintenance plans. Established hvac contractors offer maintenance services for different types and brands of HVAC systems.

FURNACE REPAIR: A malfunctioning furnace can cause discomfort and harm to people’s safety and health. Reliable hvac service providers should aim to complete repairs in one visit whenever possible. It’s a good idea to ask if this will be the case before the job begins.

AC INSTALLATION: How does one know if an air conditioner needs to be repaired or replaced? The system’s age is an indicator of its condition. The average air conditioner lasts between 10 and 15 years. If an air conditioning system is experiencing problems and is older than 10 years, it may be time to replace it.

AC MAINTENANCE: It is essential to take care of air conditioners, especially in Corona or surrounding areas where the temperatures can be very high. Keeping up with HVAC system maintenance and AC requirements is imperative to the comfort of those who occupy a home. AC units should not be neglected.

AC REPAIR: Air conditioners are essential for providing cool air during the summer months. A malfunctioning air conditioner can cause distress, discomfort, and even danger to safety and health. Steady Air, Inc. strives to ensure that all Corona residents feel safe and comfortable in their homes.

Because Steady Air Inc’s goal is to ensure that their customers are comfortable and safe in their homes at all times, they

do everything possible to repair issues quickly, and in most cases, on the same day they first come out. Be sure to ask whomever you hire for an estimated completion time. They should be able to provide a general idea.

About Steady Air Inc.

Steady Air Inc. has established itself as the leading furnace, heat pump, and air conditioning company based in Corona, CA, that also serves surrounding areas. They specialize in whole-house fans as well as the repair, replacement, and installation of hvac systems. The company offers warranties and guarantees quality workmanship at affordable rates.

Google Maps Link: https://goo.gl/maps/HD5Zcxd3GaGqx39K7

For further information, visit the following website: https://steadyair.com/

CONTACT: Rob Gonzales President Steady Air Inc. 951-407-9110 service at steadyair.com