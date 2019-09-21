A U.S. military unit apologized on Saturday and deleted a tweet that used the specter of a stealth bomber being deployed against any young people who tried to break into the Area 51 base in Nevada.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong braces for airport protest after night of violent clashes - September 21, 2019
- Colombia’s Duque seeks international sanctions on Venezuela to protect region - September 21, 2019
- Stealth bomber for Area 51 crowd? U.S. military unit apologizes for tweet - September 21, 2019