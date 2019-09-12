Stealth Technologies Inc. to Expand DRTV Production into Automotive Market

LARGO, FL, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stealth Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: STTH), a company engaged in the business of identifying and capitalizing on emerging technology and associated markets, is pleased to announce the expansion of its production capabilities into the automotive market.

After seeing continued success in the safety and security space, Stealth has now entered into a new category with the addition of an automotive safety product scheduled to launch within the next 30 days. The product is designed to provide communication and assistance in an emergency situation.

“The expansion into products catering to the automotive industry continues to advance our goals of revenue diversification. We look forward to the product’s launch with high expectations for Q4.” Said CEO Brian McFadden.

“The addition of another production deal allows us expedited revenue expansion without the financial constraints of inventory and high upfront costs,” said McFadden. “Our shift in business model should allow for more profitable revenue as we head into Q4 and 2020.”

About Stealth Technologies, Inc.

Stealth Technologies, Inc., incorporated in 2010 and based in Largo, FL, is a publicly traded company that represents and distributes a variety of products solving critical issues in the safety, health, and personal protection industries. Stealth’s represented products solve problems such as emergency response time, electronic pickpockets and hackers, home intrusions and robberies, and more. With such a diverse product offering, Stealth has prepared for long-term growth for our shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this update that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipate,” “believe,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expect,” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those relating to the Company’s future business prospects are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, due to factors such as those relating to economic, governmental, technological, and other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.