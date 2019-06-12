Steelcase® Flex Collection and Steelcase Roam™ Take Gold at NeoCon 2019

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steelcase Flex Collection and Steelcase Roam received top honors at the 2019 Best of NeoCon Awards. Recently introduced, designers created the Steelcase Flex Collection and Steelcase Roam to empower teams to collaborate in new ways. The awards presented by Contract Magazine honor the top new commercial interiors products introduced to the market. Steelcase and its family of brands including Coalesse and Designtex won four Best of NeoCon Awards in all, two #MetropolisLikes Awards, and three HiP awards and honors presented by Interior Design.

“This honor really belongs to our teams and their creative work to design products that truly allow people to collaborate in new ways. We’re excited to help others come together in flexible spaces at work,” says Jim Keane, Steelcase president and CEO.

Steelcase received the following recognition:

Steelcase Flex Collection won Gold in the Furniture Collections for Collaboration category. Steelcase Flex is an integrated collection of furniture and accessories designed to meet the needs of modern teams and their changing activities. It delivers the right amount of control to individuals and teams, letting people reconfigure their spaces in a matter of minutes.

The Bauhaus Project by Designtex also won a HiP award for the Workplace: Fabrics and Tile category. The HiP awards are hosted by Interior Design to honor industry people and innovative products at NeoCon. Steelcase Roam for the Microsoft Surface Hub 2S was recognized as a HiP honoree for the Technology category and the Lagunitas® Focus Nook by Coalesse was recognized as a HiP honoree for the Workplace: Furniture category. Lagunitas Focus Nook offers people a touch-down destination for doing focused tasks in a traditional work posture – optimizing space within the open plan, while staying centered and free from distractions.

For more information on the new products from Steelcase visit: steelcase.com/whats-new-summer.

About Steelcase Inc.

For over 105 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world’s leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands – including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, PolyVision®, Turnstone®, Smith System®, Orangebox® and AMQ®. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2019 revenue of $3.4 billion.

