Steelcase Inc. to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) announces that David Sylvester, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael O’Meara, Director, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis, will be participating in the Benchmark Company Early Cyclicals Virtual Investor Conference on Monday, June 1, 2020; the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020; and the Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Supporting materials will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com.

About Steelcase Inc.  
For over 108 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world’s leading organizations, across industries.  We demonstrate this through our family of brands - including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, Turnstone®, Smith System®, Orangebox® and AMQ®.  Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability.  We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including approximately 800 Steelcase dealer locations.  Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2020 revenue of $3.7 billion. 

