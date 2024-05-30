GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, June 19, 2024, after the market closes.

Steelcase Inc. will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, via live webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SCS2024 . A Replay will be available after the webcast concludes.

About Steelcase Inc.

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design, research and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 30 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2024 revenue of $3.2 billion. With our 11,300 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

