SteelPhalt, a Harsco Environmental Company, Opens Two New Asphalt Plants

SteelPhalt opens new asphalt plants in Cardiff, Wales, and Rotherham, England.

Asphalt products produced by SteelPhalt performs better than conventional asphalt products while having a carbon footprint that is 40-percent less.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty by-products, announced today that its Harsco Environmental division opened two new SteelPhalt asphalt plants for the first time in sixty years. The new plants, located in Cardiff, Wales, and an additional plant at the existing Rotherham, England, facility, manufacture sustainable asphalt products using 95-percent recycled aggregates. This manufacturing process has a carbon footprint that is 40-percent less than the asphalt manufacturing process that uses natural aggregate.

“We are able to provide an innovative approach to quality management of slag by transforming it into a high-quality material that can be used in asphalt products. Using our technical and operational expertise we have designed products to harness the unique properties of slag to provide asphalt products that are not only reducing the need for quarried aggregate, but also providing a more durable and safer road surface,” said Martin Gray, managing director of SteelPhalt.

The new plant in Cardiff, Wales, is situated to efficiently utilize slag from the surrounding area and is designed to produce up to 300,000 tonnes of sustainable asphalt products per year for the roads of South Wales and South West of England. It is the first permanent asphalt plant in Cardiff in over 70 years.

The new plant in Rotherham, England, will be located on the same site as SteelPhalt’s existing Rotherham plant. The existing SteelPhalt plant in Rotherham is the busiest independent asphalt plant in the U.K. The opening of an additional plant on the site will allow for an increase in service and product offering as demand for more sustainable asphalt products increases.

“Opening these additional plants offers Harsco another resource for the handling of slag from our steel mill customers while also responding to the ever-increasing demand to be more sustainable and mindful of our impact in everything we do. SteelPhalt offers a solution that is beneficial for our steel mill customers, asphalt customers and the environment,” said Mr. Gray.

With over fifty years of knowledge, experience and technical expertise, SteelPhalt has built a reputation around sustainable innovation by developing asphalt products that outperform conventional asphalt in durability, consistency, skid resistance and sustainability. Steel slag aggregates regenerate their surface texture with use and therefore maintain a high level of skid resistance throughout their life. A durable material, steel slag retains its strength even after years of road use thanks to its strong affinity to bitumen, limiting water damage and the stripping of binder. The natural shape and interlocking properties of steel slag aggregates improves resistance to permanent deformation of the asphalt, providing it with a superior resistance to rutting. Additionally, using steel slag aggregates to create asphalt avoids the use of quarried materials and while also avoiding residual slag product from being sent to a landfill.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco’s Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About SteelPhalt

SteelPhalt, a Harsco Environmental company, has been making roads safer by developing and manufacturing high performance asphalt products for roadmaking in the U.K. industry since the 1960’s. Based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, SteelPhalt is ideally located to source slag cost-effectively from the surrounding steel industry to sustainably create asphalt. With a reputation for first class products matched by a commitment to innovation and sustainability, SteelPhalt works in partnership with councils, local authorities and contractors nationwide to deliver durable roads for a sustainable world. Visit www.steelphalt.com to learn more.