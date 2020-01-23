Steep losses in China stocks hit Asia, oil tumbles as virus fears grow

Asian shares tumbled on Thursday, led by the biggest slide in Chinese stocks in more than eight months, as investors grew more anxious about the spread of a new flu-like virus in China just as millions prepared to travel for the Lunar New Year.
