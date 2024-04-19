FIRST ON FOX – House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., accused Columbia University President Dr. Nemat “Minouche” Shafik of attempting to “cover-up” for a “pro-terrorist” professor who had celebrated the Oct. 7 attacks, during her congressional testimony this week.
“A reminder to President Shafik that knowingly misleading Congress is a felony,” Stefanik warned in a statement shared first with Fox N
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Stefanik accuses Columbia president of ‘pro-terrorist’ professor ‘cover-up,’ warns of potential felony - April 19, 2024
- Arrest of Ilhan Omar’s daughter at anti-Israel protest was political, fellow ‘Squad’ member says - April 19, 2024
- Melania Trump says US ‘must unite’ ahead of Mar-a-Lago Log Cabin Republicans event - April 19, 2024