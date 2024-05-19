House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Sunday defended a recent speech she delivered to the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, torching President Biden’s “betrayal of the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance.”

Stefanik, who is meeting with Israeli leaders at the same time Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan is also visiting Jerusalem, appeared on “Fox News Sunday” after speaking at the parliament building. Fox News host Shann

[Read Full story at source]