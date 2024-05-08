House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., grilled New York City Public Schools Chancellor David Banks on Wednesday about a pro-Hamas teacher and the principal of Hillcrest High School, where an antisemitic riot unfolded in the hallways following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel, having so far remained on the payroll despite promised consequences.
During a line of questioning by Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., Banks testified before the House Educati
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- IRS urged to probe tax-exempt groups supporting anti-Israel protests - May 10, 2024
- ‘We are so innocent’: Top 5 moments of Trump trial, from mistrial denials to Stormy Daniels’ testimony - May 10, 2024
- Biden admin’s National Guard ‘power grab’ slammed by former general as governors put up rare united front - May 10, 2024