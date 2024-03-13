EXCLUSIVE: House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is criticizing former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for reportedly lobbying the Pentagon on behalf of a company known as DJI, which makes Chinese military tech.
“It is disgraceful but unsurprising that Barack Obama’s former Attorney General Loretta Lynch is now working on behalf of a Communist Chinese drone company that the Department of Defense has identified as a Chinese military company,” Ste
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pentagon alerted to potential ‘maritime mass migration’ from Haiti amid Caribbean nation’s spiraling conflict - March 13, 2024
- 50 Democrats, 15 Republicans vote ‘no’ on bill aimed at blocking TikTok - March 13, 2024
- Biden campaign out of step with admin’s positions as officials try to walk delicate line - March 13, 2024