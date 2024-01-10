Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY., is taking aim at a move in New York City that saw nearly 2,000 migrants moved temporarily into a nearby high school due to storms, and the students forced into remote learning as a result — calling it a direct result of “far-left” sanctuary policies.
Stefanik, who is also the chair of the House Republican Conference, was reacting to the movement of 1,900 migrants from a tent shelter at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn. New York City Mayor Er
