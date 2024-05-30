Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik slammed the “weaponized justice system” following the verdict in the NY v. Trump trial that found former President Trump guilty on all counts.

“Today’s verdict shows how corrupt, rigged, and unAmerican the weaponized justice system has become under Joe Biden and Democrats. I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to a higher New York Court to deliver justice and overturn this verdict. The facts a

[Read Full story at source]