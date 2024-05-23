New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik sparred with the president of Northwestern University, Michael Schill, over his school earning an “F grade” for its handling of antisemitism, as well as whistleblowers’ claims regarding Schill allegedly looking to hire an anti-Zionist rabbi for the school.

“Isn’t it true that you asked the Hillel director whether it was possible to hire an anti-Zionist” rabbi for the campus’ Jewish community? Stefanik asked Schill.

[Read Full story at source]