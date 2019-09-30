Breaking News
Stefanini strengthens operations in Europe with expansion to Ukraine

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

The office in Kiev will receive 50 employees by the end of the year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, announced today that the company is expanding its operations in Europe with its arrival in Ukraine, a country that has been thriving in the IT sector. Recent reports show that Ukraine has more than 1,000 IT companies and employs about 100,000 workers. With rapid growth in this segment, the expectation according to research studies is that the number of technology workers will double by 2020.

“Our international presence places us in a privileged position to offer and deliver new services in all corners of the world,” said Marco Stefanini, Stefanini’s global CEO. “We want to expand our operations in Europe, and Ukraine will be our next stop.”

According to  Stefanini, one of the factors that influenced the decision by Ukraine, in addition to the thriving IT market, is that 78 percent of workers in the sector have intermediate or high English proficiency. “As a global company, it is essential to work with multilingual professionals. Our expectation by the end of the year is to have a staff of 50 in the Kiev office that is most focused on support and application development,”  said Stefanini.

As Ukraine is not a member of the European Union and the local operation will remotely support other regions, Stefanini is conducting comprehensive market analysis to ensure that all activities are in compliance with the main regulations of the continent, such as the General Regulation on the Protection of Data (GDPR), which deals with the privacy and protection of personal data.

New Office in Romania

In addition to announcing the expansion to Ukraine, Stefanini has moved its office in Romania. The new space was planned following the company’s digital transformation concept. With plenty of natural light, the environment is friendlier and has several collaborative spaces with colorful elements, relaxation areas, and coffee corners.

The new office in Bucharest has four floors. “We are excited to be able to offer an environment where people feel increasingly motivated to implement our purpose of co-creating solutions for a better future,” said Farlei Kothe, CEO of Stefanini EMEA.

About Stefanini
Stefanini (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with 32 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and User Experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation. Currently, the Brazilian multinational has a broad portfolio, which mixes innovative consulting and marketing solutions, mobility, customized campaigns and artificial intelligence to traditional solutions such as Service Desk, Field Service and outsourcing (BPO).

Present in 40 countries, Stefanini was nominated, for the fourth consecutive year, as the fifth most internationalized transnational company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2018.

Editorial Contacts
Carla Ferber ([email protected])
Vanessa Morais ([email protected])
+1 248 263 8612 

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire

