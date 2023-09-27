Second-generation, family-owned independent agency leverages Digital Agency technology for a single view of their customer and streamline daily workflows

Chicago, IL., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems® today announced that Steffey Insurance Agency has selected Applied Digital Agency to automate policy management and support growth into new lines of business. The agency will leverage Applied’s integrated process management capabilities to automate sales and servicing workflows, create a centralized location for data, and deliver the frictionless, online experience customers have come to expect in today’s digital marketplace.

“We have three offices across the Midwest and a hybrid work environment, so it is crucial to provide our staff and customers with the simple, digital tools they need to manage daily operations and provide the real-time support our customers need – no matter the location,” said Thomas Edney, Managing Partner, Steffey Insurance Agency. “Applied’s cloud-based solutions supports our operating model by providing a single view of our business and standardizing our operations while lowering our overall tech overhead, so we can focus on growth and improving our client experience.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“The way we work has changed drastically in recent years, and employers need to adopt more flexible operational strategies if they want to retain employees and remain successful,” said Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Applied Systems. “Applied Digital Agency provides a digital experience that satisfies and meets the needs of both employees and clients, enabling Steffey Insurance Agency to create a competitive advantage that will ensure their continued growth in the marketplace.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems (678) 438-5093 LMalcolm@appliedsystems.com