Stein Mart Introduces Fine Jewelry

Nov. 18, 2019

Featuring Diamonds, Gemstones and Pearls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) today announced it has launched a fine jewelry department in 51 stores and online, as well as a key item fine jewelry program in all stores. This news follows the company’s announcement of its new Kids department.

The fine jewelry collection, called “Stein Mart Jewel Box”, features beautiful diamonds, pearls, 14K gold, gemstones and designer branded jewelry with prices ranging from $200 to $5000. At 40-60% off competitors’ prices, Stein Mart’s fine jewelry is sure to satisfy any shopper’s desire for luxury at an exceptional value. While currently available in select stores and online, the company plans to roll out the full assortment to more doors in 2020.

Just in time for holiday gift giving, Stein Mart has also introduced a key item fine jewelry program in all stores. The key item assortment is composed of genuine diamond and sterling silver pieces priced under $200, all perfectly boxed for gifting.

“The addition of fine jewelry allows us to expand our luxury offerings and is another way we differentiate from other off-price retailers,” said MaryAnne Morin, President. “To ensure we are providing our customers with the best product at compelling everyday low prices, we chose a vendor partner that leads the industry in sourcing capabilities and delivers amazing value.” 

Stein Mart has partnered with Unique Designs (“UDI”), a New York based international fine jewelry manufacturer and wholesaler, for its fine jewelry needs. UDI diamonds are responsibly sourced and are certified conflict-free.

Whether looking for jewelry to add to a personal collection or shopping for someone special, Stein Mart Jewel Box offers terrific style at fantastic prices.

About Stein Mart:
Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty omni off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel for him, for her and now for Kids!, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day. The company operates 283 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.SteinMart.com.

For more information:
Linda Tasseff, Director of External Communications and Investor Relations
[email protected] 904-858-2639

 

