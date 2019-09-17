Stein Mart Launches ‘Buy Online, Pick Up in Store’ at ALL Locations

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

First U.S. Off-Price Retailer to Offer BOPIS Service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) today announced its Buy Online, Pick Up in Store service (“BOPIS”), offering customers the option to conveniently pick up most merchandise purchased on SteinMart.com at a store of their choice. BOPIS, the latest addition to Stein Mart’s continuing digital expansion, is now available at all 283 Stein Mart store locations.

“BOPIS has been gaining momentum as a customer experience differentiator and we’re thrilled to be the first U.S. off-price retailer to offer this service,” said MaryAnne Morin, Stein Mart’s President. “Customers want a quick and convenient shopping journey. They also want to save time and money with free in-store pickup. With BOPIS, we can provide both.”

The company expects about 15 percent of their online orders will shift to instore pickup. By bringing a customer into the store, shoppers are more likely to purchase additional items. While enhancing the customer’s shopping experience, BOPIS will also improve Stein Mart’s profitability by creating incremental attachment sales and reducing shipping costs.

Expanding omni-channel capabilities is a priority for Stein Mart. Earlier this year, the company also rolled out Endless Aisle and Mobile Point-of-Sale technology which enables store associates to use a mobile device to locate and order product for customers and to perform mobile check-out to expedite line-busting during peak selling periods. Last month, the company launched Smart Fulfillment logic to identify the best location, either warehouse or store, from which to ship a SteinMart.com order. This technology accelerates shipping times and lowers direct to consumer costs using an enterprise-wide view of inventory. These and other omni-initiatives are differentiating Stein Mart from other off-price retailers.

To learn more about Stein Mart’s BOPIS program, visit https://www.steinmart.com/category/bopis.do

About Stein Mart:
Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel for him, for her and now for Kids!, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day both in stores and online. The company operates 283 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.SteinMart.com.

