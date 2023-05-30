HOUSTON, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEL) announced today that it is transferring the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). Stellar common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE on Monday, June 12, 2023 and will continue to be traded under the ticker symbol “STEL”. The Company expects its common stock to continue to trade on Nasdaq until the close of the market on June 9, 2023.

“We are thrilled to join the NYSE alongside many of the world’s most established and well regarded companies that trade on the NYSE. We believe that the NYSE is the right partner for Stellar and we look forward to leveraging the highly visible NYSE platform as we continue to build long-term value for our shareholders and customers,” said Robert Franklin, Jr., the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We’re excited to welcome Texas-based community bank, Stellar Bancorp to the New York Stock Exchange,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chair, NYSE Group. “The NYSE is home to more companies from Texas than any other state, and we’re thrilled to welcome another into our community of icons and disruptors.”

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The Company’s principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

