HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Stellar”) (NYSE: STEL) today reported net income of $30.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the third quarter 2023 compared to net income of $35.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the second quarter 2023.

“We are pleased with our results for the third quarter 2023 given the uncertainty of the economic environment. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide and protect the qualities we think drive shareholder value; balance sheet strength; sound quality; and stable core deposits,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We continue our strategy of not fighting the actions of the Federal Reserve as it attempts to slow the economy to tamp down inflation. Raising interest rates is a blunt tool and there are consequences to the velocity at which rates have increased. We must remain vigilant as customers adjust to higher prices, the higher cost of capital and potential adjustments to asset prices,” continued Mr. Franklin.

“We will continue to build our capital base, be mindful of our liquidity position and be watchful of our credit quality. We believe that Stellar remains well positioned to have optionality as we move through this economic cycle while protecting and increasing long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Franklin.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Strong Profitability: Third quarter 2023 net income of $30.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 translated into an annualized return on average assets of 1.14% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 14.47%(1) .

Continued Regulatory Capital Build: Total risk-based capital ratio increased to 13.42% at September 30, 2023 from 12.39% at December 31, 2022 and Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.82% at September 30, 2023 from 8.55% at December 31, 2022.

Solid Margin: Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.37% for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to 4.49% in the second quarter of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion (“PAA”), was 3.87%(1) for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.97%(1) for the second quarter of 2023.

Advantageous Funding Profile: Noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased from the second quarter but remained a significant portion of our deposit funding base at 42.1% at the end of the third quarter 2023 compared to 42.4% at the end of the second quarter 2023.

Merger of Equals

The merger of equals (the “Merger”) between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (“Allegiance”) and CBTX, Inc. (“CBTX”), which became effective on October 1, 2022, was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with CBTX treated as the legal acquirer and Allegiance treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical financial statements of the Company prior to the Merger reflect the historical financial statement balances of Allegiance. In addition, the assets and liabilities of CBTX as of the date of the Merger were recorded at estimated fair value and added to those of Allegiance. The Merger had a significant impact on all aspects of the Company’s financial statements and, as a result, financial results after the Merger are not comparable to financial results prior to the Merger. Results of operations reflect the combined operations following the Merger for the first, second and third quarters of 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 and stand-alone Allegiance for all periods prior to October 1, 2022.

_____________________

(1) Refer to page 10 of this earnings release for the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Stellar’s net interest income in the third quarter 2023 decreased $1.6 million, or 1.4%, from $108.3 million for the second quarter 2023. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 12 basis points to 4.37% for the third quarter 2023 from 4.49% for the second quarter 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to the impact of increased interest rates on our cost of funding only partially offset by increased income on interest earning assets. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 benefited from $12.4 million of income from purchase accounting adjustments compared to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled on page 10 of this earnings release, net interest income for the third quarter 2023 would have been $94.5 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.87%.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2023 was $4.7 million, a decrease of $788 thousand, or 14.4%, compared to $5.5 million for the second quarter 2023. Noninterest income decreased in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decrease in debit card and ATM income due to the impact of the Durbin Amendment and change in the Company’s policy on charging nonsufficient funds fees.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2023 increased $1.5 million, or 2.2%, to $70.7 million compared to $69.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and acquisition and merger-related expenses which totaled $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Stellar’s efficiency ratio was 63.50% for the third quarter 2023 compared to 60.83% for the second quarter 2023. Third quarter 2023 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.14%, 8.34% and 14.47%, respectively, compared to 1.31%, 9.67% and 17.05%, respectively, for the second quarter 2023. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 10 of this earnings release.

Financial Condition

Total loans at September 30, 2023 decreased $64.2 million to $8.00 billion compared to $8.07 billion at June 30, 2023. At September 30, 2023, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $118.8 million.

Total deposits at September 30, 2023 decreased $79.7 million to $8.69 billion compared to $8.77 billion at June 30, 2023, due to decreases in noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, money market and savings balances, partially offset by increases in certificates and other time deposits. Shifts in the deposit mix were primarily driven by the current interest rate environment and an intensely competitive market for deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits totaled $4.73 billion and estimated uninsured deposits net of collateralized deposits of $865.7 million were $3.86 billion, or 44.5%, of total deposits at September 30, 2023.

Total assets at September 30, 2023 were $10.67 billion, a decrease of $112.9 million, compared to $10.78 billion at June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $38.3 million, or 0.36% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, compared to $43.3 million, or 0.40%, of total assets, at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.17% at September 30, 2023 and 1.24% at June 30, 2023.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter 2023 was $2.3 million compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter 2023. Third quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $8.1 million, or 0.40% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $236 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2023. Net charge-offs increased this quarter primarily due to a single commercial and industrial loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual status at December 31, 2022 and had an allowance for credit losses of $5.1 million at June 30, 2023. During the third quarter 2023, the borrower’s financial condition further deteriorated, which prompted the charge-off of $8.0 million on the loan relationship.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



2023 2022 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 94,970 $ 105,913 $ 99,231 $ 67,063 $ 16,449 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 207,302 198,176 164,102 304,642 102,118 Total cash and cash equivalents 302,272 304,089 263,333 371,705 118,567 Available for sale securities, at fair value 1,414,952 1,478,222 1,519,175 1,807,586 1,618,995 Loans held for investment 8,004,528 8,068,718 7,886,044 7,754,751 4,591,912 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (93,575 ) (100,195 ) (96,188 ) (93,180 ) (52,147 ) Loans, net 7,910,953 7,968,523 7,789,856 7,661,571 4,539,765 Accrued interest receivable 43,536 42,051 42,405 44,743 29,697 Premises and equipment, net 119,332 119,142 124,723 126,803 57,837 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 29,022 24,478 19,676 15,058 16,843 Bank-owned life insurance 104,699 104,148 103,616 103,094 28,305 Goodwill 497,318 497,260 497,260 497,260 223,642 Core deposit intangibles, net 122,944 129,805 136,665 143,525 12,406 Other assets 120,432 110,633 108,009 129,092 84,285 Total assets $ 10,665,460 $ 10,778,351 $ 10,604,718 $ 10,900,437 $ 6,730,342 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,656,288 $ 3,713,536 $ 3,877,859 $ 4,230,169 $ 2,465,839 Interest-bearing Demand 1,397,492 1,437,509 1,394,244 1,591,828 956,920 Money market and savings 2,128,950 2,174,073 2,401,840 2,575,923 1,471,690 Certificates and other time 1,503,891 1,441,251 1,064,932 869,712 766,270 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,030,333 5,052,833 4,861,016 5,037,463 3,194,880 Total deposits 8,686,621 8,766,369 8,738,875 9,267,632 5,660,719 Accrued interest payable 7,612 4,555 3,875 2,098 2,673 Borrowed funds 323,981 369,963 238,944 63,925 257,000 Subordinated debt 109,665 109,566 109,420 109,367 109,241 Other liabilities 76,735 69,218 67,388 74,239 44,407 Total liabilities 9,204,614 9,319,671 9,158,502 9,517,261 6,074,040 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 533 533 533 530 281 Capital surplus 1,231,686 1,228,532 1,225,596 1,222,761 511,434 Retained earnings 385,600 361,619 333,368 303,146 307,975 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (156,973 ) (132,004 ) (113,281 ) (143,261 ) (163,388 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,460,846 1,458,680 1,446,216 1,383,176 656,302 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 10,665,460 $ 10,778,351 $ 10,604,718 $ 10,900,437 $ 6,730,342

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 138,948 $ 133,931 $ 125,729 $ 116,145 $ 58,025 $ 398,608 $ 164,230 Securities: Taxable 9,493 9,726 9,653 9,834 6,655 28,872 17,294 Tax-exempt 437 436 1,262 3,057 2,594 2,135 7,676 Deposits in other financial institutions 2,391 2,865 3,771 2,933 608 9,027 1,825 Total interest income 151,269 146,958 140,415 131,969 67,882 438,642 191,025 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and savings deposits 23,557 20,708 18,037 12,406 3,527 62,302 6,733 Certificates and other time deposits 13,282 9,622 3,307 2,083 1,664 26,211 5,742 Borrowed funds 5,801 6,535 1,317 417 499 13,653 799 Subordinated debt 1,908 1,812 1,927 1,449 1,502 5,647 4,407 Total interest expense 44,548 38,677 24,588 16,355 7,192 107,813 17,681 NET INTEREST INCOME 106,721 108,281 115,827 115,614 60,690 330,829 173,344 Provision for credit losses 2,315 1,915 3,666 44,793 1,962 7,896 5,919 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 104,406 106,366 112,161 70,821 58,728 322,933 167,425 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds and overdraft charges 291 418 406 447 145 1,115 387 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,329 1,157 943 1,242 527 3,429 1,614 (Loss) gain on sale of assets — (6 ) 198 4,025 42 192 25 Bank-owned life insurance 551 532 522 515 135 1,605 610 Debit card and ATM income 935 1,821 1,698 1,897 869 4,454 2,568 Other 1,589 1,561 3,731 2,511 1,277 6,881 4,513 Total noninterest income 4,695 5,483 7,498 10,637 2,995 17,676 9,717 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 39,495 37,300 39,775 40,949 22,013 116,570 66,605 Net occupancy and equipment 4,455 3,817 4,088 3,781 2,129 12,360 6,554 Depreciation 1,952 1,841 1,836 1,903 1,003 5,629 3,048 Data processing and software amortization 4,798 4,674 5,054 3,776 2,541 14,526 7,561 Professional fees 997 1,564 1,527 2,298 485 4,088 1,285 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 1,814 2,755 1,294 1,263 1,134 5,863 3,651 Amortization of intangibles 6,876 6,881 6,879 7,051 750 20,636 2,252 Communications 663 689 701 737 359 2,053 1,063 Advertising 877 907 839 1,130 385 2,623 1,330 Acquisition and merger-related expenses 3,421 2,897 6,165 11,469 10,551 12,483 12,669 Other 5,400 5,882 4,440 5,267 2,681 15,722 10,434 Total noninterest expense 70,748 69,207 72,598 79,624 44,031 212,553 116,452 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 38,353 42,642 47,061 1,834 17,692 128,056 60,690 Provision for income taxes 7,445 7,467 9,913 (218 ) 3,406 24,825 11,310 NET INCOME $ 30,908 $ 35,175 $ 37,148 $ 2,052 $ 14,286 $ 103,231 $ 49,380 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.51 $ 1.94 $ 1.72 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ 1.94 $ 1.71

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 30,908 $ 35,175 $ 37,148 $ 2,052 $ 14,286 $ 103,231 $ 49,380 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.51 $ 1.94 $ 1.72 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ 1.94 $ 1.71 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.39 $ 0.30 Return on average assets(A) 1.14 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 0.07 % 0.84 % 1.28 % 0.94 % Return on average equity(A) 8.34 % 9.67 % 10.62 % 0.60 % 7.90 % 9.52 % 8.74 % Return on average tangible equity(A)(B) 14.47 % 17.05 % 19.32 % 1.16 % 11.78 % 16.86 % 12.75 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 4.37 % 4.49 % 4.80 % 4.71 % 3.85 % 4.55 % 3.55 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C) 3.87 % 3.97 % 4.38 % 4.38 % 3.85 % 4.07 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio(D) 63.50 % 60.83 % 58.96 % 65.14 % 69.18 % 61.02 % 63.62 % Capital Ratios Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (Consolidated) Equity to assets 13.70 % 13.53 % 13.64 % 12.69 % 9.75 % 13.70 % 9.75 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(B) 8.37 % 8.19 % 8.15 % 7.24 % 6.47 % 8.37 % 6.47 % Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets) 13.42 % 13.03 % 12.72 % 12.39 % 14.66 % 13.44 % 14.66 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 11.14 % 10.67 % 10.39 % 10.04 % 11.39 % 11.14 % 11.39 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.25 % 10.78 % 10.50 % 10.15 % 11.58 % 11.25 % 11.58 % Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets) 9.82 % 9.51 % 9.01 % 8.55 % 9.00 % 9.82 % 9.00 % Stellar Bank Total capital ratio (to risk-weighted assets) 13.13 % 12.80 % 12.42 % 12.02 % 14.12 % 13.16 % 14.12 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.63 % 11.22 % 10.87 % 10.46 % 12.20 % 11.63 % 12.20 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.63 % 11.22 % 10.87 % 10.46 % 12.20 % 11.63 % 12.20 % Tier 1 leverage (to average tangible assets) 10.15 % 9.89 % 9.35 % 8.81 % 9.49 % 10.15 % 9.49 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 53,313 53,297 53,021 52,715 28,286 53,211 28,679 Diluted 53,380 53,375 53,138 52,973 28,530 53,300 28,901 Period end shares outstanding 53,322 53,303 53,296 52,955 28,137 53,322 28,137 Book value per share $ 27.40 $ 27.37 $ 27.14 $ 26.12 $ 23.33 $ 27.40 $ 23.33 Tangible book value per share(B) $ 15.76 $ 15.60 $ 15.24 $ 14.02 $ 14.94 $ 15.76 $ 14.94 Employees – full-time equivalents 1,008 1,004 1,055 1,025 562 1,008 562

(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 10 of this Earnings Release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 8,043,706 $ 138,948 6.85 % $ 7,980,856 $ 133,931 6.73 % $ 4,456,174 $ 58,025 5.17 % Securities 1,471,916 9,930 2.68 % 1,502,949 10,162 2.71 % 1,709,470 9,249 2.15 % Deposits in other financial institutions 181,931 2,391 5.21 % 209,722 2,865 5.48 % 160,340 608 1.50 % Total interest-earning assets 9,697,553 $ 151,269 6.19 % 9,693,527 $ 146,958 6.08 % 6,325,984 $ 67,882 4.26 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (99,892 ) (96,414 ) (50,609 ) Noninterest-earning assets 1,143,634 1,143,025 442,511 Total assets $ 10,741,295 $ 10,740,138 $ 6,717,886 Liabilities and

Shareholders’ Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand

deposits $ 1,400,508 $ 10,415 2.95 % $ 1,387,604 $ 9,343 2.70 % $ 978,531 $ 2,380 0.96 % Money market and savings

deposits 2,166,610 13,142 2.41 % 2,220,827 11,365 2.05 % 1,500,083 1,147 0.30 % Certificates and other time

deposits 1,400,367 13,282 3.76 % 1,225,834 9,622 3.15 % 877,231 1,664 0.75 % Borrowed funds 411,212 5,801 5.60 % 479,896 6,535 5.46 % 68,752 499 2.88 % Subordinated debt 109,608 1,908 6.91 % 109,499 1,812 6.64 % 109,177 1,502 5.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,488,305 $ 44,548 3.22 % 5,423,660 $ 38,677 2.86 % 3,533,774 $ 7,192 0.81 % Noninterest-Bearing

Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand

deposits 3,695,592 3,779,594 2,424,884 Other liabilities 86,389 78,411 41,792 Total liabilities 9,270,286 9,281,665 6,000,450 Shareholders’ equity 1,471,009 1,458,473 717,436 Total liabilities and

shareholders’ equity $ 10,741,295 $ 10,740,138 $ 6,717,886 Net interest rate spread 2.97 % 3.22 % 3.45 % Net interest income and margin $ 106,721 4.37 % $ 108,281 4.48 % $ 60,690 3.81 % Net interest income and net

interest margin (tax equivalent) $ 106,919 4.37 % $ 108,509 4.49 % $ 61,418 3.85 % Cost of funds 1.92 % 1.69 % 0.48 % Cost of deposits 1.69 % 1.41 % 0.36 %

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/

Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/

Interest Paid Average Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 7,957,911 $ 398,608 6.70 % $ 4,331,288 $ 164,230 5.07 % Securities 1,525,808 31,007 2.72 % 1,774,149 24,970 1.88 % Deposits in other financial institutions 251,475 9,027 4.80 % 498,456 1,825 0.49 % Total interest-earning assets 9,735,194 $ 438,642 6.02 % 6,603,893 $ 191,025 3.87 % Allowance for credit losses

on loans (96,570 ) (49,422 ) Noninterest-earning assets 1,148,847 441,767 Total assets $ 10,787,471 $ 6,996,238 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,478,547 $ 28,141 2.54 % $ 1,031,006 $ 3,856 0.50 % Money market and savings deposits 2,291,588 34,161 1.99 % 1,549,969 2,877 0.25 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,164,572 26,211 3.01 % 1,069,011 5,742 0.72 % Borrowed funds 333,220 13,653 5.48 % 69,492 799 1.54 % Subordinated debt 109,508 5,647 6.89 % 109,046 4,407 5.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,377,435 $ 107,813 2.68 % 3,828,524 17,681 0.62 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,878,760 2,373,489 Other liabilities 81,894 39,123 Total liabilities 9,338,089 6,241,136 Shareholders’ equity 1,449,382 755,102 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 10,787,471 $ 6,996,238 Net interest rate spread 3.34 % 3.25 % Net interest income and margin $ 330,829 4.54 % $ 173,344 3.51 % Net interest income and net interest

margin (tax equivalent) $ 331,549 4.55 % $ 175,578 3.55 % Cost of funds 1.56 % 0.38 % Cost of deposits 1.34 % 0.28 %

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended 2023 2022 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 1,474,600 $ 1,512,476 $ 1,477,340 $ 1,455,795 $ 732,636 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 5,968 8,027 11,081 13,226 17,827 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 4,076,606 4,038,487 4,014,609 3,931,480 2,407,039 Commercial real estate construction and land development 1,078,265 1,136,124 1,034,538 1,037,678 513,248 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 1,024,945 1,009,439 1,008,362 1,000,956 699,636 Residential construction 289,553 311,208 292,143 268,150 183,563 Consumer and other 54,591 52,957 47,971 47,466 37,963 Total loans held for investment $ 8,004,528 $ 8,068,718 $ 7,886,044 $ 7,754,751 $ 4,591,912 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,656,288 $ 3,713,536 $ 3,877,859 $ 4,230,169 $ 2,465,839 Interest-bearing Demand 1,397,492 1,437,509 1,394,244 1,591,828 956,920 Money market and savings 2,128,950 2,174,073 2,401,840 2,575,923 1,471,690 Certificates and other time 1,503,891 1,441,251 1,064,932 869,712 766,270 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,030,333 5,052,833 4,861,016 5,037,463 3,194,880 Total deposits $ 8,686,621 $ 8,766,369 $ 8,738,875 $ 9,267,632 $ 5,660,719 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 38,291 $ 43,349 $ 43,413 $ 45,048 $ 21,551 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 38,291 43,349 43,413 45,048 21,551 Other repossessed assets — — 124 — — Total nonperforming assets $ 38,291 $ 43,349 $ 43,537 $ 45,048 $ 21,551 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 8,116 $ 236 $ 192 $ 5,707 $ (245 ) Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 14,991 $ 22,968 $ 23,329 $ 25,402 $ 6,916 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential) 13,563 8,221 9,026 9,970 10,392 Commercial real estate construction and land development 170 388 27 — 241 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 8,442 10,880 10,586 9,404 3,854 Residential construction 635 665 195 — — Consumer and other 490 227 250 272 148 Total nonaccrual loans $ 38,291 $ 43,349 $ 43,413 $ 45,048 $ 21,551 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.41 % 0.32 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.48 % 0.54 % 0.55 % 0.58 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 244.38 % 231.14 % 221.56 % 206.85 % 241.97 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.17 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 1.14 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.40 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.30 % (0.02 %)

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this earnings release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 30,908 $ 35,175 $ 37,148 $ 2,052 $ 14,286 $ 103,231 $ 49,380 Add: Provision for credit losses 2,315 1,915 3,666 44,793 1,962 7,896 5,919 Add: Provision for income taxes 7,445 7,467 9,913 (218 ) 3,406 24,825 11,310 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 40,668 $ 44,557 $ 50,727 $ 46,627 $ 19,654 $ 135,952 $ 66,609 Total average assets $ 10,741,295 $ 10,740,138 $ 10,882,533 $ 10,946,009 $ 6,717,886 $ 10,787,471 $ 6,996,238 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.50 % 1.66 % 1.89 % 1.69 % 1.16 % 1.68 % 1.27 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 40,668 $ 44,557 $ 50,727 $ 46,627 $ 19,654 $ 135,952 $ 66,609 Add: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 3,421 2,897 6,165 11,469 10,551 12,483 12,669 Add: Amortization of intangibles 6,876 6,881 6,879 7,051 750 20,636 2,252 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 12,400 12,572 10,104 8,160 40 35,076 210 Less: (Loss) gain on sale of assets — (6 ) 198 4,025 42 192 25 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 38,565 $ 41,769 $ 53,469 $ 52,962 $ 30,873 $ 133,803 $ 81,295 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B) 1.42 % 1.56 % 1.99 % 1.92 % 1.82 % 1.66 % 1.55 % Total noninterest expense $ 70,748 $ 69,207 $ 72,598 $ 79,624 $ 44,031 $ 212,553 $ 116,452 Less: Acquisition and merger-related expenses 3,421 2,897 6,165 11,469 10,551 12,483 12,669 Less: Amortization of intangibles 6,876 6,881 6,879 7,051 750 20,636 2,252 Net interest income 106,721 108,281 115,827 115,614 60,690 330,829 173,344 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 12,400 12,572 10,104 8,160 40 35,076 210 Total noninterest income 4,695 5,483 7,498 10,637 2,995 17,676 9,717 Less: (Loss) gain on sale of assets — (6 ) 198 4,025 42 192 25 Adjusted efficiency ratio(A) 61.05 % 58.73 % 52.69 % 53.57 % 51.46 % 57.28 % 55.53 % Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,460,846 $ 1,458,680 $ 1,446,216 $ 1,383,176 $ 656,302 $ 1,460,846 $ 656,302 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 620,262 627,065 633,925 640,785 236,048 620,262 236,048 Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 840,584 $ 831,615 $ 812,291 $ 742,391 $ 420,254 $ 840,584 $ 420,254 Shares outstanding at end of period 53,322 53,303 53,296 52,955 28,137 53,322 28,137 Tangible book value per share $ 15.76 $ 15.60 $ 15.24 $ 14.02 $ 14.94 $ 15.76 $ 14.94 Average shareholders’ equity $ 1,471,009 $ 1,458,473 $ 1,418,082 $ 1,347,938 $ 717,436 $ 1,449,382 $ 755,102 Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 623,864 630,854 638,110 658,107 236,399 630,890 237,153 Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 847,145 $ 827,619 $ 779,972 $ 689,831 $ 481,037 $ 818,492 $ 517,949 Return on average tangible equity(B) 14.47 % 17.05 % 19.32 % 1.18 % 11.78 % 16.86 % 12.75 % Total assets $ 10,665,460 $ 10,778,351 $ 10,604,718 $ 10,900,437 $ 6,730,342 $ 10,665,460 $ 6,730,342 Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net 620,262 627,065 633,925 640,785 236,048 620,262 236,048 Tangible assets $ 10,045,198 $ 10,151,286 $ 9,970,793 $ 10,259,652 $ 6,494,294 $ 10,045,198 $ 6,494,294 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.37 % 8.19 % 8.15 % 7.24 % 6.47 % 8.37 % 6.47 % Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 106,919 $ 108,509 $ 116,119 $ 116,574 $ 61,418 $ 331,549 $ 175,578 Less: Purchase accounting accretion 12,400 12,572 10,104 8,160 40 35,076 210 Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 94,519 $ 95,937 $ 106,015 $ 108,414 $ 61,378 $ 296,473 $ 175,368 Average earning assets $ 9,697,553 $ 9,693,527 $ 9,815,803 $ 9,815,701 $ 6,325,984 $ 9,735,194 $ 6,603,893 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA 3.87 % 3.97 % 4.38 % 4.38 % 3.85 % 4.07 % 3.55 %