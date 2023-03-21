Top/Emerging companies operating in the global stem cell manufacturing industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Lonza Group AG, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stemcell Technologies, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Miltenyi Biotech, Terumo Corporation, Corning Inc., Bio-Techno Corporation, Takara Bio Group, and Eppendorf AG.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest study by Transparency Market Research, the global stem cell manufacturing market size was worth USD 10.2 Billion in 2022 and the market is anticipated to touch value of USD 26.6 Bn by 2033. The global industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2023 and 2033.

Large-scale stem cell production is the process of generating stem cells for research, medication development, and cell-based therapeutics. The ability of stem cells to develop into diverse cell types, particularly those that form organs and tissues, makes them special cells.

Request to a Sample PDF of this Strategic Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=44345

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Snapshot:

Market Revenue USD 10.2 Billion in 2022 Estimated Value USD 26.6 Bn by 2033 Growth Rate – CAGR 9.2% Forecast Period 2023–2033 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, Application, End User Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Format Electronic (PDF) + Excel

Using specialized tools and methods, stem cells are isolated from a source, such as umbilical cord blood or bone marrow, and then cultured and expanded in a controlled environment. The resultant stem cells can be utilized for a variety of tasks, such as cell-based assays, drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that over 425 million individuals had diabetes in 2018 while 82 million cases went undiagnosed.

With type 1 diabetes, the pancreas loses its ability to produce insulin, although hematopoietic stem cells have the potential to restore this function. This method includes implanting beta cells made from stem cells inside the patient, so that they can start making insulin. Growing usage of hematopoietic stem cells in the treatment of type 1 diabetes is likely to bolster market development

Key Findings of the Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Report:

Stem cell lines offer enormous promise for use in a range of medicinal applications, such as disease modelling, and regenerative medicine. Treatment for many illnesses and ailments can be transformed by use of stem cell lines, which have the capacity to replace diseased or damaged tissues and organs. Producing a cell-based therapy that is risk-free, efficient, and scalable to cure a range of illnesses and disorders is the aim of stem cell manufacturing.

Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market: Growth Drivers

A variety of illnesses and ailments is likely to benefit from the development of novel medicines and treatments using stem cells. Damaged tissues and organs are rebuilt with this. Researchers have discovered a way to activate the body’s own healing mechanisms and encourage development of new tissue by introducing stem cells into the body. From spinal cord injuries to heart problems, a variety of illnesses are being treated using this technique, which is anticipated to drive business opportunities in the global industry. As a result, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are likely to observe considerable growth in the near future.

Have a Question? Talk to an Expert: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=44345

Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market: Key Players

Bio-Techno Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Lonza Group AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Merck Millipore

Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market: Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to account for significant market share in the global market. The region is anticipated to reach US$ 4.5 billion by 2023 and the region is anticipated to be valued US$10.9 billion by 2033. The stem cell network, a nationwide network of researchers dedicated to improving stem cell research and therapies in Canada, would receive US$ 18 million in funding from the Canadian government in 2018. The Networks of Centres of Excellence initiative of the federal government supplied the funds. Government spending on R&D is rising, and technological development is likely to have an impact on market development.

The market in the UK is projected to increase by US$ 613.1 million in absolute dollar growth, reaching US$ 1.1 billion in value by 2033. T From 2023 to 2033, the UK market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2023 and 2033. As per Cancer Research UK, more than 3,000 fatalities from multiple myeloma were recorded in 2019 along with over 6,000 new cases being identified. Plasma cells in the bone marrow are damaged by multiple myeloma, a kind of blood cancer. Multiple myeloma is treated with stem cell transplants, and market demand is influenced by the rising demand for these procedures.

By 2033, the market in China is projected to expand to a value of US$ 1.9 billion, with an absolute dollar rise of US$ 1.1 billion. The China market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 and 2033. As per the study, lymphoma, leukaemia, and myeloma are just a few of the blood cancers, which comprise 522 thousand new incidences and 327 thousand fatalities recorded in China. Some forms of myeloma, lymphoma, and leukaemia, as well as other conditions affecting the blood and immune system, are all treated by hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Increase in the incidences of blood cancer is likely to drive business growth in the near future.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

………………………………………

15. Market Structure Analysis

15.1. Competition Dashboard

15.2. Competition Benchmarking

15.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

16. Competition Analysis

17. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

18. Research Methodology

TOC Continued……

Access Full Report Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=44345<ype=S

Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market: Segmentation

Product

Consumables

Instruments

Stem Cell Lines

Application

Research Applications

Clinical Application

Cell & Tissue Banking

End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories & CROs

Hospital & Surgical Centers

Cell & Tissue Banks

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com