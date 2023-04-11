Chronic health conditions, including heart disease, neurological disorders, cancer, respiratory illnesses, stroke, and cardiovascular disorders, are driving growth in the healthcare market. To improve patient outcomes and quality of life, innovative and effective healthcare solutions are required, leading to increased demand for advanced medical technologies and treatments.

New York, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market.us research reveals that The global stem cell therapy market size was estimated at USD 11.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 44.5 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Stem cell therapy is used to transplant stem cells; in this therapy, stem cells are changed by chemotherapy. Stem cell therapy contains types like Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSCs), Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), Skin Stem Cells (SSCs), and Neural Stem Cells (NSCs). Chemotherapy act as an immune system to face disorders linked to blood or cancer, such as multiple myeloma, neuroblastoma, lymphoma, and leukemia. The cost of each stem cell therapy method can vary between 5,000$ and 50,000$.

Key Takeaway:

By type, the largest market share was occupied by the allogenic segment, with a 74% market share in 2022.

the largest market share was occupied by the allogenic segment, with a market share in 2022. By end users , the largest market share was occupied by the hospitals & clinics segment, with a 28% market share across the globe.

, the largest market share was occupied by the hospitals & clinics segment, with a market share across the globe. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 35% .

the market with the highest revenue share of . Europe held a 29% of revenue share in 2022.

held a of revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at a high CAGR from 2023-2032.

The stem cell therapy market increased owing to a lot of investment in stem cell research, various clinical trials related to stem cell therapy, and an increasing number of cell therapy production facilities. Several cell therapy clinical trials were done during the epidemic due to the various benefits of stem cell therapies.

Factors affecting the growth of the Stem Cell Therapy industry?

Increasing chronic disorders : Disorders such as heart disease, neurological disorders, cancer, respiratory illnesses, stroke, and cardiovascular disorder are common in individuals who help to boost the market growth.

: Disorders such as heart disease, neurological disorders, cancer, respiratory illnesses, stroke, and cardiovascular disorder are common in individuals who help to boost the market growth. Rising awareness of the importance of stem cell therapy transplant: There is a rising awareness of the importance of stem cell therapy transplant can boost the market growth.

There is a rising awareness of the importance of stem cell therapy transplant can boost the market growth. Rising demand for stem cell banking: A increasing firm quantity has stepped in the stem cell banking sector as a result of increasing stem cell therapy public awareness.

Top Trends in Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

The global cancer load is increasing. Hence, cancer therapies must be updated with regional and national priorities. Breast, lung, cervical, colorectal, and thyroid cancers are common among women. However, lung cancer and prostate cancer are the more frequent among men which, acquired a share of 33% of male cancer.

A stem cell transplant is a treatment for cancer types such as leukemia, neuroblastoma, multiple myeloma, or lymphoma types. Autologous transplants are favored in the cases such as leukemia, testicular cancer, multiple myeloma, lymphomas, and neuroblastoma. Autologous and allogeneic stem cell transplants can both be used for cancer treatments.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market share of the global stem cell therapy market, with 35% of this market in 2022. The most recent advanced technologies, considerable governmental & private investment, and economic expansion help to benefits the market region. The presence of the latest research infrastructure, rising R&D efforts to form chronic diseases’ therapeutic choices, and ordinary clinical trials’ review process for driving the market elements in the region. Key research organizations and market suppliers located in the United States receive large funding. Various projects in the region’s pipeline are increasing consumer demand.

Due to an increase in the need for stem cell therapy and a rising prevalence of chronic and neurological diseases, Europe acquired the second-highest market share. The cell therapy in Asia-Pacific market growth is increasing at the highest growth rate because of its fast growth and several companies’ arrival in APAC. Moreover, the APAC region’s increasing use of stem cell therapy and rising cancer dominance are projected to stimulate market expansion.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 11.1 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 44.5 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 15.3% North America Revenue Share 35% Europe Revenue Share 29% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The efficient treatment demand is increasing due to the rising chronic disease rate. In the COVID-19 epidemic, chronic diseases such as heart disease, cardiovascular disorder, cancer, neurological disorder, stroke, and respiratory illnesses place a big stress on society. Four of the ten adults have greater than two chronic diseases, and six of ten adults have at least one chronic disease. These show how diseases are dominating as well as how nicely they are managed. Clinical trials are expected to raise stem cell demand during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Although research on stem cells is very promising for the medical sector, its expansion is restrained due to ethical issues by a regulatory bodies. The devastation of the human embryonic stem cell is the main issue that might have foiled the development of stem cell research.

Market Opportunities

The banking of stem cells’ need is rising as the number of chronic disorders and genetic abnormalities has increased. An increasing firm has stepped into the stem cell banking sector due to rising public awareness of stem cell therapy. To boost sales and market for stem cell therapy, adult stem cells, which are genetically programmed, are using embryonic stem cells called pluripotent stem cells.

Report Segmentation of the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market

Cell Source Insight

The largest market share was dominated by adipose tissue with 34% market share in 2022. Because source of this cell is used in adipose tissue, which is a specialized connective tissue containing lipid-rich cells known as adipocytes. These adipocytes are mainly discovered in the skin and deposit among the muscles, intestine’s membrane folds, inside the intestines, near the heart, and other places. Moreover, the global stem cell therapy market share depends on cell source types segmented into IPSCs, neural, PPSCs, embryo/cord, adipose tissue, and bone marrow.

Type Insight

The global stem cell therapy market is growing because the largest market share was occupied by the allogenic segment, with a 74% market share in 2022, owing to its increasing incidence of cancer and other related disorders. The global stem cell therapy market share is based on the type segregated into allogenic stem cell therapy and autologous stem cell therapy. According to the WHO, children of ages 0 to 19 are diagnosed with almost 300K new cases of cancer annually. In 2022, there will be 21 million new cases of cancer, according to estimates. This puts a strain on the global healthcare system and increases the demand for cancer treatments that are efficient anywhere in the world.

Application Insight

The largest market share was dominated by the diabetes segment, with a 28% market share in 2022. Because 450 million people are infected by diabetes across the globe, from WHO report. Diabetes is normal in several countries for individuals of low and medium incomes. The global stem cell therapy market is based on applications segmented into cardiovascular, diabetes, cancer, musculoskeletal disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases. Furthermore, the diabetes segment, also called diabetes mellitus of metabolic disease that is infested when blood glucose levels are too high. Over time period, diabetes disorder can cause a lot of harm to the kidneys, eyes, blood vessels, heart, and eyes.

End User Insight

The largest market share was dominated by the hospitals & clinics segment, with a 28% market share in 2022 because of the rising occurrence of skin conditions like acne. The global stem cell therapy market is based on end-user types segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic & research centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of many local and regional players, the market for global stem cell therapy market is fragmented. Market players have intense competition from prominent key players, mainly those with big recognition of the brand and high networks for distribution. Companies have started various expansion strategies to gain a top spot in the market, such as partnerships and product launches.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

Seraxis, Inc. (Germany)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Generex Biotechnology (Canada)

Medipost Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Pharmicell Co., Ltd (South Korea)

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., (Japan)

Novadip Biosciences(Belgium)

Anterogen Co., Ltd (South Korea)

StemCell Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Sernava Corp (Canada)

NextCell Pharma AB (US)

ViaCyte, Inc. (US)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (US)

NuVasive, Inc. (US)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Kadimastem (Israel)

Betalin Therapeutics Ltd (Israel)

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Stem Cell Therapy Market

February 2022 , The Chinese patent office granted Cynata Therapies firm, a patent for its unique “MSC” technology or CymerusTM mesenchymal stem cell. The patent granted to a company in May 2022 and will valid until March 2037.

, The Chinese patent office granted Cynata Therapies firm, a patent for its unique “MSC” technology or CymerusTM mesenchymal stem cell. The patent granted to a company in May 2022 and will valid until March 2037. February 2022 , A deal with eQcell has been announced by Likarda(LLC) creating advanced delivery technologies. According to the agreement terms, the specialized hydrogel encapsulating product for their equine multipotent stromal cells may be licensed globally.

, A deal with eQcell has been announced by Likarda(LLC) creating advanced delivery technologies. According to the agreement terms, the specialized hydrogel encapsulating product for their equine multipotent stromal cells may be licensed globally. January 2022, A well-known biotech business, Gamida Cell, has announced that it will begin a FDA filing for the blood cancer drug omidubicel. However, in order to succeed, it needs a little help from a strategic partner and a staff reduction.

