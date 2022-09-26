Breaking News
Step One Automotive Group Ambassador Lands Podium Finish in Sports Car Debut at Spa

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Step One Automotive Group ambassador and athlete, Juan Manual “JM” Correa took home a podium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in his European Le Mans Series debut. The Prema Racing driver finished third in the four-hour race in his car shared with Ferdinand Habsburg and Louis Delétraz. 

“I’m extremely happy with my first endurance race,” said Juan Manual “JM” Correa. “I learned a lot this weekend, and while it was a learning experience, I really enjoyed it. Massive thanks to the team, especially to Ferdi and Louis, who helped me a lot. Now I’m just looking forward to Portimão, where hopefully we can take the championship.”

Correa competed in 4 Hours of Spa with the Prema Team, taking over the driver’s seat at the halfway point of the race. Prema Team’s Ferdinand Habsburg climbed six positions before handing the baton to Correa, and Correa kept a steady pace to take the chequered flag and a third-place podium spot. With this result, Correa has helped Habsburg, Delétraz, and Prema close in on securing both the drivers’ and teams’ titles in the finale in Portugal.

Juan Manual “JM” Correa will compete with the team again on October 16th at the 4 Hours of Portimao. For more information about Step One Automotive Group, visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com. 

About Step One Automotive Group
Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the United States and the top 10 in Florida. Step One employs 787 team members across three states and six cities.

For more information, please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.
Contact Information:
Shantelle Dedicke
President, Frances Roy Agency
shantelle@francesroy.com
307-631-7644

