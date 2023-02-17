FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CARFAX, the leading provider of vehicle history information, recently announced that Step One Automotive Group dealerships Buick GMC Cadillac Fort Walton Beach, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram South Savannah, and Volkswagen Fort Walton Beach have earned the title of 2022 CARFAX Top-Rated LIFETIME Dealer. This achievement is based on verified ratings and reviews from customers on CARFAX.com, demonstrating their commitment to providing exceptional customer service and high-quality vehicles.

“At Step One Automotive Group, we are proud to have earned the 2022 CARFAX Top-Rated LIFETIME Dealer titles, demonstrating our commitment to providing exceptional customer service and quality vehicles to our valued customers.” – Maureen Bierman, Director of Marketing, Step One Automotive Group

To learn more about the Step One Automotive Group and their commitment to delivering the best customer experience, visit their website at https://www.steponeautomotive.com/.

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the United States and the top 10 in Florida. Step One employs 787 team members across three states and six cities.

