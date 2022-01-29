Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Step One Automotive Group Hosts NADA Training Academy for Team Members

Step One Automotive Group Hosts NADA Training Academy for Team Members

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

Step One Automotive Group NADA Academy

Step One Automotive Group NADA Academy

Step One Automotive Group NADA Academy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Jan. 17 – 21, Step One Automotive Group hosted a special NADA Academy Training for its executive team at the Island Hotel on Okaloosa Island.

The week-long training that focused on Financial Management, was the first module in a 6-week curriculum of intensive immersion in every aspect of the automotive industry. Upcoming sessions include: fixed operations training in parts and service, variable operations training in pre-owned vehicles and new vehicles and business leadership training.

The academy programs are designed to prepare current and future dealership leaders by teaching them way to maximize efficiency, improve profitability and understand how new technology and innovations are reshaping the industry.

The NADA Academy is widely regarded as the gold standard in automotive industry training and fewer than 1% of the individuals working in the industry have an opportunity to attend the academy.

Step One Automotive Group sent 16 people from its management team to spend the entire week immersed in the training. The remaining 5 modules will be hosted on alternate months through the end of 2022.

“There is nothing more important for us than empowering our team to grow and learn,” said Step One Automotive Group CEO, Fernando Arellano. “We are building future dealer principals here and our commitment to personnel development is one of our most critical initiatives. 

### 

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Florida that was built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group has 19 locations in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 16 brands including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati, 2 pre-owned operations and 3 wholesale parts operations. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One Automotive Group ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the country and the top 10 in Florida. Step One Automotive Group’s headquarters are in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steponeauto

Instagram: @steponeautomotivegroup

#foreverwarriors #westeptogether #iamstepone

Contact:

Step One Automotive Group
Maureen Bierman
mbierman@steponeauto.com
(850) 461-2524

Related Images

Image 1: Step One Automotive Group NADA Academy

Step One Automotive Group graduation from the first week of NADA Academy Training

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Step One Automotive Group NADA Academy

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.