Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Step One Automotive Group Opens ‘VIP Rental US’, First Premium Vehicle Rental Company at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida

Step One Automotive Group Opens ‘VIP Rental US’, First Premium Vehicle Rental Company at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Romain Grosjean, first VIP Rental USA customer.

Romain Grosjean, first VIP Rental USA customer.

Romain Grosjean, first VIP Rental USA customer.

MIAMI, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Wednesday, December 29, Step One Automotive Group launched the website to their first-ever VIP Rental USA company. The rental company is located at 4041 NW 26th St Miami, FL, 33142 – only two short blocks away from the Miami International Airport.

Customers will experience the premium vehicle rental booking process entirely online easily through their phone and within minutes. The company’s mission is to provide a VIP Car Rental experience that allows customers to complete the entire booking process through the website or WhatsApp, completely skipping the rental counter. Curbside pickup from Miami International Airport is one of the premium features offered for all rentals.

VIP Rental USA advertises a diverse fleet made up of intermediate cars, full-size cars, intermediate SUVs, standard SUVs, large SUVs, pickup trucks, premium cars, and luxury cars. Customers who are unsure of which model vehicle they want to rent are encouraged to test drive the different selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs with the help of the company’s employees. 

The first VIP Rental USA customer was Romain Grosjean, a Swiss-French racing driver in the NTT IndyCar Series. Drivers over the age of 21 with a legal driver’s license and credit card can visit www.viprentalusa.com to reserve their premium rental vehicle today.

Contact:

Step One Automotive Group

Aerika Wardrip

awardrip@steponeauto.com

(850) 461-2524

### 

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Florida that was built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group has 19 locations in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 16 brands including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati, two pre-owned operations and three wholesale parts operations. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One Automotive Group ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the country and the top 10 in Florida. Step One Automotive Group’s headquarters are in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steponeauto/

Instagram: @steponeautomotivegroup

Related Files

VIP Rental USA Logo.jpg

Related Images

Image 1: Romain Grosjean, first VIP Rental USA customer.

The first VIP Rental USA customer was Romain Grosjean, a Swiss-French racing driver in the NTT IndyCar Series.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Romain Grosjean, first VIP Rental USA customer.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.