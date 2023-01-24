FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Step One Automotive Group has been named a recipient of the Florida Department of Education’s 2022 Commissioner’s Business Recognition Award. The award recognizes Florida’s business leaders and partners that have shown the most commitment to bringing positive change and implementing bold, innovative approaches to improve the academic performance of students in Florida’s education system and communities. These educational connections help Florida school districts gain a competitive edge in providing enhanced services to the students they serve.

“It is such an honor for us to receive this recognition. At Step One, giving back is in our DNA. Especially when it comes to children and education. Because the truth is one of those children could change the world one day. And if we can help them find that path, even in the smallest way, then that’s all that matters to us,” said Maureen Bierman, Step One Automotive Group Director of Marketing and Communications.

Each school district is encouraged to nominate a worthy business that provides educational support in areas of civics, literacy, career & technical education, school safety, STEM/STEAM education, college readiness, and family involvement to students and educators within their community. Step One Automotive Group is recognized along with Lakewood Ranch Rotary Books for Kids in Manatee County and Ocean Bank in Miami-Dade County. Step One Automotive Group is the only Okaloosa County recipient of the award this year.

Step One Automotive Group recently celebrated its first five years in business. Prioritizing local community initiatives and fostering a service-oriented company culture in its dealerships remain at the forefront of the company’s mission. Step One partners with charitable organizations, including the HSU Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, Saving with Soul Pet Rescue, Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, local military groups, and many more.

For more information about this year’s winners, visit https://www.floridaeducationfoundation.org/cbra2020.

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the United States and the top 10 in Florida. Step One employs 787 team members across three states and six cities.

