FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Step One Automotive Group, through Healing Paws for Warriors, is sponsoring a service dog that will later be matched with a veteran in need. Through an online social media contest, the puppy was named “Liberty”. In addition to the highly anticipated reveal of Liberty’s name, Step One Automotive Group presented a $6,000 check to support Healing Paws for Warriors.

“We are so excited to be involved in raising and training Liberty, a wonderful support dog that will one day support a veteran in need.” – Maureen Bierman, Director of Marketing, Step One Automotive Group

Healing Paws for Warriors Executive Director & Co-Founder Mike Arena explained the critical need for strong community partnerships, “Our program could not exist without businesses like Step One.” Arena and his team support local veterans, giving them the tools they need to live after sacrificing so much.

Step One will be involved with Liberty’s progress until she is paired with her veteran, and a Step One team member has committed to fostering Liberty until such time. Learn more about Healing Paws for Warriors at www.healingpawsforwarriors.org.

