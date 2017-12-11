Breaking News
Stephanie Finnegan joins Cromos™ Pharma as Chief Operating Officer, company looks to expand its North American footprint

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cromos™ Pharma, a premier regional contract research organization announced today that Stephanie Finnegan has been appointed as its Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Finnegan will join the company’s US office and will oversee its European and US operations.

“We are very excited to see Ms. Finnegan joining our team,” said Dr. Vlad Bogin, Cromos™ Pharma’s CEO. “She brings decades of clinical research and business development experience and her addition marks a quantitative change in the company’s development. We plan to utilize Stephanie’s knowledge of US and international clinical operations to further Cromos™ Pharma’s reputation of a fully integrated CRO capable of providing a full spectrum of services to biotech and pharma companies of all sizes,” continued Dr. Bogin.

“Joining CromosTM Pharma was an easy decision for me,” Ms. Finnegan said.  “I was looking for an opportunity to do what I enjoy most; to work with a young and growing company looking to establish a global presence.  After meeting with Dr. Bogin and the leadership team at Cromos, I knew that this was the right fit.  The team is talented, eager, and dedicated to unimpeachable quality and client service.  There is limitless potential here and I am honored to become a member of the Cromos family.”

Ms. Finnegan has nearly three decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Cromos™ Pharma, she was the president of a US-based CRO that operated predominantly in Eastern Europe, and helped to lead that CRO into the global market and establish a dominant position in biologics and biosimilars.  Prior to joining the CRO, Ms. Finnegan founded and led the biopharmaceutical industry’s first contract manufacturer dedicated to the clinical development of biotherapeutics.  Over the past twenty-five years, she has become a recognized thought leader in global clinical development strategy and execution.

About Cromos™ Pharma

Cromos™ Pharma, LLC is a US-based contract research organization (CRO) with strong operational presence in the post-Soviet space and in Eastern/Central Europe. The company provides a full spectrum of trial-related services which include clinical monitoring, regulatory approvals, medical writing, feasibility assessments, project management and warehousing. Cromos™ Pharma, LLC is a privately owned company.   

CONTACT INFORMATION

Vladimir Krechikov, MD, PhD

Director of Business Development

Tel/Fax: +353 190 36 290

Email: [email protected]

www.cromospharma.com

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
