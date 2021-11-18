Stephanie Meinerz of iLending Named as a Top 100 Auto Finance Innovator in 2021 Auto Finance Innovators Award

Englewood, CO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iLending announced today that Stephanie Meinerz has been named as a Top 100 Auto Finance Innovator in the 2021 Auto Finance Innovator Awards which recognizes auto finance professionals who have made significant technological contributions to their company and the industry. The awards, sponsored by Lightico and Auto Fin Journal, come on the heels of significant innovation in the auto finance industry during the last 18 months.

“I’m very honored to be featured as one of the Top 100 Auto Finance Innovators of 2021”, stated Meinerz. “iLendingDIRECT, a FinTech startup, is in a period of unprecedented growth, due in large part to our fantastic employees and family atmosphere. While it’s easy to focus on our strengths, we’re not afraid to identify our weaknesses and fine-tune strategies to improve our client experience. When the technologies we need don’t exist, we work with partners to create our own. The result is a best-in-class titling system with new client-focused technologies designed to provide an exceptional experience.”

Zviki Ben-Ishay, CEO and Cofounder of Lightico, added, “We’re incredibly excited to see such a strong cadre of auto finance professionals leading innovation of the industry at a critical time. Leaders like Stephanie Meinerz are an excellent example of technological innovation truly revolutionizing their company.”

Meinerz, Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for promoting and leading the internal processes and ensuring iLending’s compliance with laws, regulations, company policies and contracts. She also chairs the compliance committee, which oversees compliance risk management and internal complaint reporting programs. Additionally, she is responsible for formulating and implementing iLending’s policies and procedures, including ensuring that appropriate and effective goals are developed, implemented, and monitored in accordance with governmental standards and requirements and the company’s core values.

###

About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending is the national leader in car refinancing, saving consumers an average of $144 month in car payments. Through a best-in-class process and strategic partnerships with credit unions and other financial institutions nationwide, iLending offers terms that consumers cannot find on their own. iLending exisst to empower better financial lives by reducing burdens and improving peace of mind.

About Lightico

Lightico is an award-winning SaaS platform that empowers businesses to accelerate their customer journeys through automated workflows. With the Lightico Digital Completion Cloud™, companies leverage no-code workflows to easily collect customer eSignatures, documents, and payments, and authenticate ID in real time — straight from the customer’s smartphone. By unifying the previously siloed steps of customer-facing processes, businesses enjoy faster and shorter sales and servicing cycles, boost NPS, and significantly improve their completion rates. Hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies in highly regulated industries such as finance, insurance, and telecommunications, rely on Lightico to make their customer journeys more efficient and streamlined.

CONTACT: Michael Wilber iLending 3037082869 mwilber@ilendingdirect.com