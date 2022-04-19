Breaking News
Stephen Roland Joins Ovation Fertility as Regional Market Director, East

Roland joined Ovation April 18, 2022, bringing 14 years of experience in healthcare operations.

Nashville, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ovation® Fertility is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Roland to the Ovation senior management team as regional market director, East. As a regional market director, Roland will work directly with lab directors and their teams to ensure that their activities align with Ovation’s business objectives. He will also work to develop strong relationships with Ovation partner and referring physicians and their teams, providing valuable feedback to help Ovation ensure that our services are a good fit for their needs.

Additionally, Roland will help with Ovation’s budgeting initiatives, and will be responsible for collecting and reporting data through Ovation dashboards to support continuous improvement.

“Stephen has a phenomenal background in healthcare operations, including direct experience in fertility care as well as operational experience supporting people and teams in a diverse range of healthcare settings,” says Conor Beardsley, Ovation’s COO/president. “He brings a lot of energy to the table, and by putting the priority on people and culture, I’m confident that he’ll help us take our lab operations and partnerships to the next level.”

Roland joined Ovation in April 2022, bringing 14 years of experience in healthcare operations across multiple specialties. Most recently, he served as regional operations director for DaVita Kidney Care, where he provided operational oversight for 19 dialysis facilities. 

Earlier in his career, he was market operations manager for East Cooper Medical Center, part of Tenet Healthcare. In this role, he managed the day-to-day operations of an employed provider network consisting of 12 practices and 48 providers. He originally joined the medical center as practice development manager, responsible for marketing and community outreach efforts.

Roland also brings prior experience in the fertility care field, having worked as practice development manager at both the Fertility Center of Charleston and IntegraMed’s Southeastern Fertility Center.

“The work that I do is grounded in culture, and I’m excited to take everything I’ve learned about building successful teams and putting it to work at Ovation,” Roland says. “Ovation’s purpose is to bring the joy of parenthood through innovative science, and it’s the people who make that happen. I’m looking forward to supporting Ovation’s people and building relationships focused on achieving the best outcomes for patients and physicians.”

An Eagle Scout and Coast Guard certified master boat captain, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, with a minor in biology, from Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.

Learn more about Ovation and Stephen Roland at www.OvationFertility.com.

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

