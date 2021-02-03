StepStone Group Announces Partner and Managing Director Promotions

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm, has named 10 new partners and 10 new managing directors.

Partner and Co-CEO Scott Hart said, “StepStone has always looked to hire the best people, retain them, and provide an environment for them to thrive and innovate. This year’s class of partners and managing directors have excelled over the course of their careers, playing an instrumental role in the firm’s growth and success. I could not be prouder to work alongside them.”

2021 Partner Class:

Brian Borton joined StepStone in 2012 and is based in La Jolla. He is a member of the private equity team and focuses on venture capital and growth equity investments.

Andrew Callahan joined StepStone in 2010 and is based in New York. He is a member of the private equity team and focuses on venture capital and growth equity investments, as well as small market buyouts.

Giada De Mattia joined StepStone in 2013 and is based in Rome. She is a member of the business development team and manages client relationships in Italy.

Ariel Goldblatt joined StepStone in 2019 and is based in New York. She is a member of the private debt team and focuses on co-investments.

Jennifer Ishiguro joined StepStone in 2019 and is based in La Jolla. She is a member of the legal and compliance team, serving as the firm’s Chief Legal Officer and Secretary.

Varun Kapoor joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Sydney. He is a member of the infrastructure and real assets team, serving as the team’s Head of Investment Operations.

Jan Kuhlmann joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Zurich. He is a member of the private debt team and focuses on direct lending strategies in the US and Europe.

Jeremy Matz joined StepStone in 2018 and is based in New York. He is a member of the finance and accounting team, serving as the firm’s Head of Tax.

David Park joined StepStone in 2019 and is based in La Jolla. He is a member of the finance and accounting team, serving as the firm’s Chief Accounting Officer.

Natalie Walker joined StepStone in 2010 and is based in La Jolla. She is a member of the private equity team and focuses on small market buyouts and secondaries.

New Managing Directors:

Christopher Bernadino, Information Technology, La Jolla

Song Won Chon, Business Development, New York

Alesia Dawidowicz, Private Debt, Zurich

Jennifer Dazzo, Investor Relations, La Jolla

Jee Young Kim, Business Development, Seoul

Sangeeta Kulkarni, Finance & Accounting, La Jolla

Lisa Larsson, Data Science & Engineering, New York

Orla Walsh, Private Debt, London

Randy Wang, Private Equity, Beijing

Kimberly Zeitvogel, Finance & Accounting, Charlotte

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2020, StepStone oversaw $313 billion of private markets allocations, including $72 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Media Contact:

Brian Ruby/Chris Gillick, ICR

[email protected]

(203) 682-8268