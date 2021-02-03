Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / StepStone Group Announces Partner and Managing Director Promotions

StepStone Group Announces Partner and Managing Director Promotions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm, has named 10 new partners and 10 new managing directors.

Partner and Co-CEO Scott Hart said, “StepStone has always looked to hire the best people, retain them, and provide an environment for them to thrive and innovate. This year’s class of partners and managing directors have excelled over the course of their careers, playing an instrumental role in the firm’s growth and success. I could not be prouder to work alongside them.”

2021 Partner Class:

  • Brian Borton joined StepStone in 2012 and is based in La Jolla. He is a member of the private equity team and focuses on venture capital and growth equity investments.
  • Andrew Callahan joined StepStone in 2010 and is based in New York. He is a member of the private equity team and focuses on venture capital and growth equity investments, as well as small market buyouts.
  • Giada De Mattia joined StepStone in 2013 and is based in Rome. She is a member of the business development team and manages client relationships in Italy.
  • Ariel Goldblatt joined StepStone in 2019 and is based in New York. She is a member of the private debt team and focuses on co-investments.
  • Jennifer Ishiguro joined StepStone in 2019 and is based in La Jolla. She is a member of the legal and compliance team, serving as the firm’s Chief Legal Officer and Secretary.
  • Varun Kapoor joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Sydney. He is a member of the infrastructure and real assets team, serving as the team’s Head of Investment Operations.
  • Jan Kuhlmann joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Zurich. He is a member of the private debt team and focuses on direct lending strategies in the US and Europe.
  • Jeremy Matz joined StepStone in 2018 and is based in New York. He is a member of the finance and accounting team, serving as the firm’s Head of Tax.
  • David Park joined StepStone in 2019 and is based in La Jolla. He is a member of the finance and accounting team, serving as the firm’s Chief Accounting Officer.
  • Natalie Walker joined StepStone in 2010 and is based in La Jolla. She is a member of the private equity team and focuses on small market buyouts and secondaries.

New Managing Directors:

  • Christopher Bernadino, Information Technology, La Jolla
  • Song Won Chon, Business Development, New York
  • Alesia Dawidowicz, Private Debt, Zurich
  • Jennifer Dazzo, Investor Relations, La Jolla
  • Jee Young Kim, Business Development, Seoul
  • Sangeeta Kulkarni, Finance & Accounting, La Jolla
  • Lisa Larsson, Data Science & Engineering, New York
  • Orla Walsh, Private Debt, London
  • Randy Wang, Private Equity, Beijing
  • Kimberly Zeitvogel, Finance & Accounting, Charlotte

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2020, StepStone oversaw $313 billion of private markets allocations, including $72 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Media Contact:

Brian Ruby/Chris Gillick, ICR
[email protected]
(203) 682-8268

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.